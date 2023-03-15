BMW previews first electric 5 series sedan, EV performance M variant confirmed

At the BMW Annual conference 2023, the automaker announced further details while giving us a preview of its first fully electric 5 series, the i5 sedan launching in October. CEO Oliver Zipse added that “a fully electric performance model” from BMW M gmbH will be included in the lineup.

BMW reveals new details about its electric 5 series sedan

Since launching over 50 years ago in 1972, BMW has produced over 10 million 5 series vehicles with seven different generations.

However, the 5 series is set for its most significant upgrade yet this year: It’s going fully electric. The BMW i5, the brand’s first electric 5 series sedan, will give the automaker a “truly unique selling point,” according to Zipse.

The arrival of the i5 sedan is slated for October, followed by the i5 touring in 2024, which BMW says will continue to expand its all-electric lineup systematically.

Production on the new sedan is expected to begin in the next few months exclusively at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in lower Baravia, its largest manufacturing plant in Europe.

BMW says the i5 will take its traditional place in the automaker’s sedan portfolio between the midsize 3 series and luxury 7 series.

Although no prices were stated, BMW has hinted at including lower-priced EVs in its lineup, which several of its rivals, including Mercedes-Benz, have moved away from.

The new 5 series is “more dynamic and more comfortable than ever,” with included BMW Operating System 8.5, BMW curved display found in the brand’s iX electric SUV, and innovative digital services.

Zipse said that a fully electric performance M variant will be included in the BMW 5 series lineup after the electric BMW i450 was the best-selling BMW M model in 2022, claiming:

The all-electric BMW i4 M50 shows how BMW blends dynamic performance and electric mobility to perfection.

The i5 is set to join BMW’s growing EV portfolio, including the new iX1, the brand’s smallest EV launched in Q4, and the BMW i7 launched last year.

BMW says its order book remains well-filled due to its attractive BEV lineup but remains cautious heading into 2023 with higher interest rates and inflation.