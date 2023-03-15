Choosing between control or power, new 40 mph Apollo Phantom e-scooter opts for both

Launched less than two years ago, the original Apollo Phantom electric scooter showcased the company’s first all-original scooter design. It set the stage for a new wave of e-scooters that were no longer just a collection of off-the-shelf parts, but rather a purpose-built commuting machine. Now the company is back with the all new Apollo Phantom 2023, a powerful dual-motor electric scooter that reaches fast top speeds while still focusing on control and comfort as well.

The new Apollo Phantom 2023 electric scooter makes a number of major improvements to the design.

One of the key aspects of the new scooter is that the company didn’t only focus on stuffing in more power and bigger batteries – a hallmark of the electric scooter industry of late – but focused on controllability as well.

And having met several of the Apollo team last year, I can tell you just how serious they are about building ground-up electric scooters that deliver more than just power, but rather actually improve the riding experience as well.

Case in point is the Montreal, Canada-based company’s proprietary Mach 1 electronic speed controller.

As Apollo explained:

The new and improved MACH1 controller generating 25 Amps of power per motor allows for improved top speed and acceleration. The 52V system combined with the efficiency and performance of the MACH1 controller will enable a top speed of 41 mph (66 km/h), previously only attainable by the 60V version. This allows us to bring an equally performing scooter with connected features at a lower price than the Phantom 60V. The next-generation MACH1 controller is proudly designed in Montreal and is exclusive to Apollo.

Reaching that maximum speed of 41 mph (66 km/h) requires putting the scooter in “Ludo Mode,” which unleashes 1,200 watts of power from each of the two motors.

In addition to the new controller, the interface and touch points also get a remake.

A larger throttle paddle makes it easier to operate the scooter, especially while wearing gloves.

The Apollo Phantom 2023 includes powerful regenerative braking that not only helps supplement the scooter’s own front and rear mechanical disc brakes, but also helps dump energy back into the battery. The regenerative braking is activated via a second throttle on the left handlebar, allowing riders to dial in the exact amount of regen they desire. I tested out a similar setup on the company’s smaller Apollo City, and it was a much nicer way to operate the regenerative braking that could nearly replace the need to use mechanical brakes.

The screen is also new, creating a larger visual center for all of the scooter’s important data. The redesigned screen reduces glare thanks to positioning the display panel closer to the protective cover.

The Apollo Phantom 2023 also joins the company’s growing line of smart scooters that integrates with the company’s smartphone app, allowing you to take advantage of increased features such as GPS navigation directly on the handlebars.

LED lighting is found in both the front and rear, though it gets an upgrade up front with new turn signals.

Quadruple spring suspension and 10-inch tires also make the ride better on rough streets.

It’s not just about new controllability and fancy features, though, as the Apollo Phantom 2023 has the speed and power to hang with the big scooters.

In addition to the 40+ mph speeds from the AWD setup, the large 52V 23.4Ah battery offers 1,788 Wh of capacity. That’s enough battery for a range of up to 40 miles (64 km), at least if you’re not trying to do it at top speed all the time.

The 77 lb (35 kg) scooter certainly isn’t light, but it’s built ruggedly enough to support riders up to 300 lb (136 kg).

The scooter is now available to order, priced at US $2,299 in the states or CAD $2,699 north of the border.