Get your yard spring ready with Sun Joe’s scarifier and dethatcher at $135 in New Green Deals

While winter weather isn’t entirely gone yet, it’s time to start looking toward overhauling your yard for spring. That’s where the Sun Joe 24V scarifier and dethatcher comes to play. It’ll help get your yard ready to grow deep roots and come in nice and lush once the warm weather is here to stay. Normally $159 at Amazon and $199 direct from Sun Joe, today’s deal makes the batery-powered scarifier and dethatcher $135, which marks the best price that we’ve seen in months. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sun Joe’s 24V scarifier and dethatcher doesn’t need gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V Cordless Electric Scarifier and Dethatcher Tool Only for $135.10 shipped. Down from $159, today’s deal comes in as the best price that we’ve seen in the past two months, though it did fall to $128 back in January. In fact, it goes for $199 directly from Sun Joe for further comparison. Designed to function within the Sun Joe 24/48V battery system, this scarifier and dethatcher is the perfect way to get your yard ready for growing this spring. There’s a 600W brushless electric motor here which rakes a 14.2-inch wide path to help accomplish the task of yard prep quicker. There are five depth stops, ranging from .375 to .2 inches in scarifier mode and .18 to .4 inches in dethatcher mode. There’s also a 10.6-gallon thatch collection bag to make it easy for you to to dispose of the waste. Of course, no gas or oil is required here, though you’ll have to already have a Sun Joe 24V battery or pick one up separately to use this scarifier and dethatcher.

Panasonic’s eneloop Super Power Pack includes 20 rechargeable batteries at $43 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Super Power Pack for $43.46 shipped. Normally fetching $58, you’re looking at one of the first price cuts in over a year at 25% off. It clocks in at the second-best price ever, too. Delivering a series of all the rechargeable batteries you’ll need, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at 12 AA and eight AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place, with a pair of C and D adapters to use the batteries in other gear. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Panasonic’s companion eneloop pro fast charger is now dropping to go alongside the lead bundle. Offering faster charging speeds than its standard offering, this wall adapter can refuel four of the AAs above at a time in just four hours, compared to the 9-hour speeds of the entry-level offering. Now sitting at $19.07, this is down from $25 and marking one of the best discounts to date at within cents of the all-time low.

New all-time low lands on Segway’s Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter just in time for spring at $604

Amazon now offers the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $603.69 shipped. Arriving at its best price ever, today’s offer amounts to $196 in savings from the usual $800 going rate. This is one of the first discounts overall to date, and undercuts our previous mention from last summer by an extra $89. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Stepping down to the F30 form-factor, another one of Segway’s more recent electric vehicles is also on sale. This model also comes powered by a 300W motor, but is backed by a longer 18.6-mile range. It can handle the same 15.5 MPH top speeds as above, and can climb steep hills much like the model above. This one sits at $579.99 on Amazon right now, delivering $70 in savings to match one of the best prices yet.

ROCKPALS 500W portable power station packs 45W USB-C PD

The official ROCKPALS Amazon storefront is offering its Rockpower 500W Portable Power Station for $289.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $300 from its list price of $590 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at an additional $30 below our last mention of a similar model from back in February. This portable power station is a great way to run your off-grid campsite or run your home when the lights go out. It has a 505Wh capacity which can output up to 500W sustained or 750W surge. You’ll find a 45W USB-C PD port here alongside two 3.1A USB-A ports alongside an 18W QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A plug. In addition to that, there are two 110V outlets and dual DC ports capable of up to 60W output. All of this combines for ample output to keep a wide range of products powered or charged while away from home. Plus, the power station can be recharged with a solar panel for extended outings.

