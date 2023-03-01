Upgraded VW ID.3 unveiled with sharpened design and sustainability-focused interior

Volkswagen has finally revealed its second-generation ID.3 after months of teasing. The new electric compact vehicle features an edgy, sportier exterior design and an upgraded modern interior that focuses on sustainability.

Check out the first images of the upgraded VW ID.3 below.

Introduced in 2019 as the first member of its next-generation “ID” EV series based on VW’s MEB platform, the ID.3 raced to the top of the charts as one of the top-selling EVs in several European nations.

VW has sold over 600,000 ID models to date, with a portfolio that now expands to six different fully electric vehicles, including the top-selling ID.4.

During its first official year on the market, Volkswagen claims its ID.3 model gathered over 144,000 orders in Europe. However, competition and EV technology have advanced significantly in the past three and a half years.

To keep up in a rapidly changing environment, the German automaker has upgraded its smallest electric vehicle.

The upgraded VW ID.3 comes loaded with a new dynamic exterior design and refined sustainability-focused interior alongside the company’s latest software and exclusive new features.

Second-generation Volkswagen ID.3 (Source: VW)

VW reveals upgraded second-generation ID.3 EV model

VW says with a newly designed front bumper and enlarged air intake, the next-gen ID.3 gives a “muscular and sporty” appearance.

Improved aerodynamics, including better airflow around the front wheels, has led to a (predicted) drag coefficient of 0.263.

The ID.3 also features new, upgraded headlights and taillights that not only improve the look but also improve visibility on the road, according to Volkswagen.

Second-generation VW ID.3 interior (Source: VW)

On the inside, the vehicle features Artevelours Eco (a secondary raw material obtained by recycling plastic waste that has previously already been disposed of at least once) for the door trims and seat covers, which are 71% recyclable).

Based on the automaker’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform, the refreshed ID.3 is only 4.26 meters long but has a wheelbase of 2.77 meters, giving it a deceptively spacious interior space.

The new ID.3 will come with an electric motor located in the rear that delivers an output of 150 kW (210 hp) and 310 nm torque. Two battery options – 58 and 77 kWh – offer range options between 426 km (about 265 miles) and 546 km (about 339 miles).