Volkswagen is going to ramp up recycled materials in its EVs

Volkswagen is going to put recycled materials in the rest of the ID. series that have already been mass-produced in the ID. Buzz.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz’s interior is made up of a sizable amount of recycled materials, and those materials will be gradually introduced in the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.7.

For example, many of the Buzz’s interior components are made of recycled ocean plastic, or 63 (yes, VW is precise) 500 ml PET bottles.

The Buzz’s seat cover’s outer material is made of Seaqual yarn, which is made of 10% collected marine debris and 90% recycled PES yarn – a durable synthetic yarn made from polyester. VW says Seaqual yarn saves 32% of emissions compared with conventional surface materials.

VW says that seat covers are made of ArtVelours Eco – which is made from a blend of natural and recycled materials, including recycled polyester, natural latex, and jute; the recycling share is 71%.

The Buzz’s headliner and floor covering are made from 100% recycled polyester, and the carpet’s insulating layer also contains recycled plastics. Other components, such as the underbody cladding and the wheel housing liners, also contain recycled plastic.

The Buzz’s doors, instrument panel, and steering wheel clip no longer feature chrome because it’s bad for the environment. Chrome production uses toxic chemicals that can be harmful to human health and the environment, and when chrome plating is applied, it requires the use of acids, solvents, and other hazardous chemicals. VW replaced the Buzz’s chrome with a liquid paint with a chrome look that has a bio-based binder.

Volkswagen says that “some of these recycling innovations from the ID. Buzz will now be introduced in the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.7,” but it doesn’t specify which “recycling innovations,” or in which markets this is going to happen, or even when it’s going to happen.

A bit more info would be nice, right? I’ve reached out to Volkswagen asking these questions and will update if I hear back.

