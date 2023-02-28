Save 30% on Hiboy’s S2 electric scooter with seat at $420 low in New Green Deals

If you’ve been in the market for a new electric scooter or e-bike, then today’s Amazon Gold Box is one you won’t want to miss. With prices starting as low as $70 for some of the accessories, our favorite from the sale is the S2 electric scooter with seat at $420. That’s a 30% drop from the normal $600 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Hiboy’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its electric scooters, e-bikes, and accessories on sale from $70 shipped. Our top pick is the S2 Electric Scooter with Seat for $419.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Typically $600 for this model, today’s deal delivers a total of $180 in savings from the stacked discounts. On top of that, it marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a 350W electric brushless hub motor, you’ll find that the Hiboy S2 can propel you at speeds of up to 19 MPH. On top of that, the battery has a range of up to 17 miles before it’s time to recharge. There’s both front, middle, and rear lights to illuminate you on the road while riding at night. Plus, this electric scooter collapses when not being used to make it easier to carry it around. Plus, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to run this scooter. Check out Amazon’s landing page for other great ways to save.

Jackery’s new Explorer Pro portable power stations discounted from $1,529 (Reg. $1,699+)

After first hitting the scene back at the start of the year, the new Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro is now seeing its second-ever discount. Courtesy of Amazon, the new release first saw a launch discount that is now being followed up by a chance to save $170. Down from the usual $1,699 going rate, the retailer is now taking $170 off when you clip the on-page coupon. That drops the power station down to $1,529 shipped while also delivering the second-best discount yet.

As the latest addition to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1500 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,512Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Also seeing one of its first discounts, the even higher-end Explorer 2000 Pro is also marked down to an all-time low. Once again thanks to the on-page coupon, clipping the promo will take $250 off the usual $2,099 price tag in order to deliver a $1,849 sale price. This model packs much of the same rugged design as above, just with an even larger 2,160Wh internal battery to provide even more power into your setup.

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its latest 200W Foldable Solar Panel for $259.35 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Typically $399 at Amazon for the past month, and $469 prior to that, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. in fact, our last mention was $239.50 back at the beginning of February and this sale is the lowest that we’ve seen since then. Designed to power your off-grid lifestyle, you’ll find the monocrystalline build features up to a 24% conversation efficiency, which allows this solar panel to “generate more energy and perform better than conventional solar panels.” Not only that, but the MC-4 output is built to deliver up to 25A max and there are different adapters included too, letting you from from MC-4 to Anderson or DC depending on your needs.

