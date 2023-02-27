2024 Chevy Blazer EV spotted undisguised for the first time

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 27 2023 - 7:21 am PT
Chevy-Blazer-EV-images

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is set to go on sale later this year as GM expands its lineup of fully electric vehicles. After months of anticipation, we are finally seeing the first images of the mid-size electric crossover without camo for the first time.

General Motors (GM) has been teasing fans with the promise of an all-electric Blazer since it was first announced at the automaker’s CES presentation last January.

Despite the Silverado EV receiving all the attention at the time, GM’s CEO Mary Barra left fans with a Steve Jobs-like “one last thing” moment, revealing plans to introduce an all-electric version of the consumer favorite Blazer SUV.

Barra confirmed the Blazer EV would arrive as a 2024 model in a Twitter post last June, with sales beginning in spring 2023.

When the 2024 Chevy Blazer was officially revealed in July 2022, GM confirmed it would arrive in four trims (1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS) plus an additional Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) edition.

Although not priced as low as the Chevy Equinox EV, starting around $30,000, the Blazer EV is priced between $44,995 (1LT) to $65,995 (SS). Based on GM’s Ultium platform, the mid-size electric SUV features estimated ranges between 247 miles (1LT) to 320 miles (RS).

First images of the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV surface

The first images of the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV undisguised surfaced online over the weekend ahead of sales beginning this summer (a slight delay to what Barra claimed in her tweet).

Reddit user Skidoor14 posted the images alongside the caption, “Saw some new and upcoming EVs over the weekend; Chevy Blazer, Nissan Ariya, Chevy Silverado EV.”

Chevy-Blazer-EV-images-1
2024 Chevy Blazer EV (Source: Skidoor14 Reddit)

From the images, it appears to be the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV 2LT trim sporting the summit white exterior color. The production model looks very similar to the concept model, which is uncommon nowadays.

The first Chevy Blazer EV trims to go on sale will be the 2LT ($47,595) and RS ($51,995) this summer, followed by the SS ($65,995) later in 2023, and the 1LT ($44,995) and PPV the first quarter of 2024.

Chevy’s electric Blazer is expected to play a pivotal role in GM’s transformation to an all-electric future by providing EVs for everyone.

General Motors

Blazer EV

Chevy Blazer EV

