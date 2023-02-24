Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer preps you for spring cleaning at $77 in New Green Deals

While spring doesn’t start officially until next month, it’s time start looking at ways that we can work on cleaning the house when the weather fully warms up. Sun Joe’s 1,550 PSI electric pressure washer is up to the task of blasting away winter grime and salt built-up from both your vehicle and home, and is currently on sale for $77. This is 23% off its typical rate of $100 and Amazon and marks the best price that we’ve seen since January when it fell to $67. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Blast winter away with this electric pressure washer

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX205E-MAX 1,550 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $77.01 shipped. Down 23% from its typical $100 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since back in January when it fell to $67. Today’s deal is also within $10 of the historic all-time low that we’ve seen. With spring just around the corner, it’s about time to work on blasting away winter grime from your home. This electric pressure washer features an 11A motor that can generate 1,550 PSI at a maximum flow rate of 1.4 GPM. This is more than enough power to blast away salt, grime, and other winter build-up from your car or home. There’s also a wheel and rim brush that makes cleaning your vehicle even easier once spring and summer rolls around. Plus, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for this electric pressure washer to function, and the total stop system turns the pump off when the trigger isn’t being pulled to create less idle noise and increase the life of the system.

Go off-grid this spring with Jackery’s portable power station

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $797 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’d typically pay $1,097 for this power station and today’s deal comes in at an additional $52 below our last mention from September. In fact, it’s the lowest that we’ve seen since Black Friday when it hit $769. Prepping you for a completely off-grid experience, this portable power station has a lot to offer. For starters, there are three pure sine wave AC outlets which are capable of delivering up to 1,000W of electricity. Then, there are two 18W USB-C ports as well as dual 2.4A QuickCharge USB-A outputs. You’ll also find support for recharging from an AC outlet on the wall or through DC with a solar panel, which is how it can function completely off-grid like we’ve already mentioned. Of course, zero gas or oil is needed for it to function and this power station runs essentially silent since there’s no motor to run. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Gotrax’s just-released Eclipse Electric Scooter sees first discount to $595 (Save $105)

After just launching back in January, Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Gotrax Eclipse Electric Scooter. Dropping down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $105 in savings thanks to today’s $594.99 shipped sale price. This is the only markdown we’ve seen in the roughly month that it has been on store shelves and is of course an all-time low. Stepping up to a more capable feature set from many of the Gotrax releases we’re accustomed to covering here at 9to5Toys, the newly-revealed Eclipse model comes centered around a 500W motor that can handle cruising at 20 MPH. The built-in 432Wh battery delivers a 28-mile range, while the 10-inch pneumatic tires come paired with other comforts like a front headlight, rear tail lights, and an onboard LED display for monitoring range, speed, and other riding stats in realtime.

The Gotrax GXL V2 on the other hand is a much more affordable way to get in on the electric vehicle action ahead of spring. It currently drops down to $339.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, delivering $40 in savings from the usual $390 going rate. This model isn’t quite as well-equipped to handle more demanding riding requirements, but will get you around the block at up to 15.5 MPH.

