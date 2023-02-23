Jackery Explorer 1000 with three AC plugs and dual 18W USB-C falls $300 to $797 in New Green Deals

Whether you’re planning to go camping this spring or just want the ability to fun a few appliances should the power go out, Jackery’s Explorer 1000 is perfect for the job. This portable power station packs up to 1,000W of AC output from the three outlets as well as dual 18W USB-C and more. All of this happens without gas or oil as well, making it eco-friendly too. On sale today for $797, today’s deal saves $300 from its typical going rate and even comes in at $52 below our last mention back in September. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Go off-grid this spring with Jackery’s portable power station

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $797 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’d typically pay $1,097 for this power station and today’s deal comes in at an additional $52 below our last mention from September. In fact, it’s the lowest that we’ve seen since Black Friday when it hit $769. Prepping you for a completely off-grid experience, this portable power station has a lot to offer. For starters, there are three pure sine wave AC outlets which are capable of delivering up to 1,000W of electricity. Then, there are two 18W USB-C ports as well as dual 2.4A QuickCharge USB-A outputs. You’ll also find support for recharging from an AC outlet on the wall or through DC with a solar panel, which is how it can function completely off-grid like we’ve already mentioned. Of course, zero gas or oil is needed for it to function and this power station runs essentially silent since there’s no motor to run. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Gotrax’s just-released Eclipse Electric Scooter sees first discount to $595 (Save $105)

After just launching back in January, Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Gotrax Eclipse Electric Scooter. Dropping down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $105 in savings thanks to today’s $594.99 shipped sale price. This is the only markdown we’ve seen in the roughly month that it has been on store shelves and is of course an all-time low. Stepping up to a more capable feature set from many of the Gotrax releases we’re accustomed to covering here at 9to5Toys, the newly-revealed Eclipse model comes centered around a 500W motor that can handle cruising at 20 MPH. The built-in 432Wh battery delivers a 28-mile range, while the 10-inch pneumatic tires come paired with other comforts like a front headlight, rear tail lights, and an onboard LED display for monitoring range, speed, and other riding stats in realtime.

The Gotrax GXL V2 on the other hand is a much more affordable way to get in on the electric vehicle action ahead of spring. It currently drops down to $339.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, delivering $40 in savings from the usual $390 going rate. This model isn’t quite as well-equipped to handle more demanding riding requirements, but will get you around the block at up to 15.5 MPH.

Rad Power Bikes spring sale takes $150 off all of its popular e-bikes for first time this year

Rad Power Bikes is now helping you get in on the EV game for less now that warmer weather is right around the corner. As part of its spring sale, you can now take $150 off nearly every model of electric bike that the brand sells. As some of our favorite options on the market, these popular e-bikes all ship free and are on sale for the first time this year. Our top pick this time around is delivering a new all-time low on the RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike, which now drops down to $1,849 shipped. Normally you’d pay $1,999, with today’s offer amounting to only the third discount yet. We last saw it go on sale over Black Friday, with this now delivering the first chance to save in months.

As one of the most capable electric vehicles in the Rad Power Bikes stable, the recently-released RadCity 5 Plus steps up to deliver a 750W rear hub motor that allows the vehicle to hit up to 20 MPH top speeds. Its range can hit as high as 45 miles with pedal assist, and the 60mm spring suspension fork leads to a smoother ride than other models. Throw in the refreshed LED displays, hydraulic disc breaks, and five different speed settings and you’re looking at quite the compelling option for commuters that you can read more about over at Electrek.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Jackery Explorer 1000 power station on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Jackery Explorer 1000 power station on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.