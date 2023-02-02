Tesla Cybertruck beta prototype spotted ahead of production start

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Feb 2 2023 - 11:48 am PT
0 Comments

A Tesla Cybertruck prototype, likely a new beta build based on updated features, has been spotted ahead of the electric pickup truck’s production start.

For a vehicle that is expected to go into production in just a few months, prototypes of the Cybertruck have been rarely spotted being tested in the wild.

As far as we know, Tesla only had two or three Cybertruck prototypes until recently.

During a conference call following the release of its Q4 2022 financial results last week, Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering at Tesla, confirmed that Tesla built a fleet of new Cybertruck Beta prototypes.

Moravy said about Tesla’s Cybertruck production:

We’ve started installation of all the production equipment here in Giga Texas, castings, GA, general assembly, body shops. We built all our beta vehicles, some more coming still in the next month, but as you said, the ramp will really come 2024.

Now we are bound to see some of those Beta builds driving around, and it looks like the first one was spotted yesterday.

Flavio Tronzano posted on Instagram a Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Palo Alto yesterday:

Tesla Cybertruck Beta prototype

While it’s hard to confirm that this is a new beta prototype, there are some features pointing to it.

For example, this Cybertruck features new side mirrors in a triangular shape.

Of course, Tesla’s hope was to offer the Cybertruck without side mirrors and instead use cameras that feed into screens inside the electric pickup truck, but regulations in the US prevent that. The lack of side mirrors can significantly improve aerodynamic performance, resulting in improved efficiency and longer range.

CEO Elon Musk has previously talked about Tesla potentially delivering the truck with removable side mirrors and letting owners decide.

The Cybertruck in the picture also appears to have a working tonneau cover, which was not seen on the last prototype. The same goes for what appears to be a working side window.

Tesla recently said that it aims to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer, but we shouldn’t expect significant deliveries until 2024, when the automaker will ramp up to volume production.

In the meantime, we should expect to spot more Cybertruck beta prototypes in the wild. If you spot one, don’t hesitate to send your sightings our way at fred@electrek.co.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger