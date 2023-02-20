Save $449 with an exclusive discount on EcoFlow’s DELTA Mini power station and solar panel at $599 in New Green Deals

Ready to power your entire off-grid setup, the EcoFlow DELTA Mini features five AC outlets, 100W USB-C PD, and much more to plug in a wide range of gear. Today, we’ve partnered with Wellbots to deliver a new all-time low on both the DELTA Mini paired with a 110W solar panel at $599. This marks a $449 discount from the combined price and delivers 43% in savings as well, making now a great time to pick up this system. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Score an all-time low on EcoFlow’s power station and solar panel

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offer our readers an exclusive discount dropping the EcoFlow DELTA Mini Portable Power Station with 110W Solar Panel to $599 shipped with the code ETREK100 at checkout. Down from $749 for the power station and an additional $299 for the solar panel, today’s deal saves 43% to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the pair. In fact, comes in at $100 below our last mention from about a year ago, and at that time there wasn’t the extra bundled solar panel paired with the power station either. The DELTA Mini pack quite a lot of features. For starters, it can deliver up to 1,400W of sustained power output and hits peaks of 2,100W from the five AC outlets. Then, there’s the 100W USB-C PD port, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and more. With a 882Wh capacity, there’s enough juice to power your entire campsite with ease or even run small appliances at home should the grid go offline. Plus, with the added 110W solar panel, you’ll be able to use the recharge the power station with nothing more than sunlight so you can go longer without having to plug back into the wall. Find out more about this portable power station in our announcement coverage.

Ride around town on the RipRacer Class 2 e-bike

Juiced Bikes is offering its RipRacer Class 2 E-bike for $1,039 shipped. Down form $1,299, today’s deal comes in at just $40 above our mention from Black Friday to mark the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Ready to help you travel around town without needing any gas or oil, the class 2 RipRacer can reach speeds of 20 MPH. There are fat tires to help you handle sand, dirt, or even snow and the battery lasts for up to 35 miles per charge. On top of that, the built-in AirTag compartment helps you track the bike down should something happen to it. However, if 20 MPH doesn’t cut it for your needs, then the class 3 model of the RipRacer is also on sale for $1,199 from $1,499, saving $300 and delivering 28 MPH speeds. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the RipRacer to learn more about what it has to offer.

Start spring off right with a Greenworks electric lawn mower

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $176 shipped. Down 20% from its normal rate of $220, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. In fact, it’s only $15 above the best price that we’ve seen since this past November. With spring weather sweeping across the southern portion of the country this week, the official first day of spring is only just over a month away. With that, it might be time for you to start thinking about how to ditch gas and oil from your weekly lawn care routine. A great place to start is with replacing your lawn mower, which is where today’s deal comes in handy. Delivering a 13-inch poly deck and cordless design, Greenworks’ 24V mower has 2-in-1 functionality to allow for either mulching or bagging your yard clippings. The deck is also rust-resistant, and there’s almost no maintenance required, as zero gas or oil are necessary with this mower. Plus, you’ll get a 4Ah 24V battery and charger with purchase to get you up and going as soon as it arrives.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the EcoFlow DELTA Mini and solar panel bundle on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the EcoFlow DELTA Mini and solar panel bundle on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.