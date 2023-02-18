Tesla drops CCS adapter to $175 making it easier for universal fast charging

Tesla overnight dropped the price of its CCS Combo adapter to just $175 making the prospect of fast charging at any DC fast charging station a relatively easy prospect for most Tesla owners.

The adapter which has cost $250 previously, is now 25% off, however the company isn’t advertising the price as a sale so it very well could be a new price. The price also dropped to $240 in Canada down from $340.

Tesla did also drop the price of its home chargers briefly last month and then brought them back up.

Lectron, a low cost charging device maker has a version of this adapter for $189.99 but it is uncertain if this is what caused the price drop.

Tesla vehicle prices also have been in flux over the past weeks as the automaker deals with varying inventory and subsidies globally.

Not all Tesla owners can take advantage of the adapter. Some vehicles made before 2020 require a retrofit which Tesla has offered but hasn’t started implementing yet.

CCS Combo inventory might also be a reason for the price drop.

Description Expand your fast charging options with the Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter. The adapter offers charging speeds up to 250kW and can be used at third-party charging networks. The CCS Combo 1 Adapter is compatible with most Tesla vehicles. Some vehicles may require a retrofit to enable use of the CCS Combo 1 Adapter. Sign in to your Tesla account to check compatibility. Note: For vehicles requiring a retrofit, please check back in early 2023 for availability. CCS Combo 1 Adapter will begin shipping within two weeks of order placement. Maximum charge rates may vary from charge rates advertised by third-party stations. Most third-party stations are not capable of charging Tesla vehicles at 250kW. Tesla does not regulate the pricing or charging experience at third-party charging stations. For more details on charging practices, please consult the third-party network providers directly.

Find out more details in the CCS Combo 1 Adapter Owner’s Manual.

Electrek’s take:

If you were on the fence about grabbing one of these, today might be a good day to dip in here. I bought one myself a few months ago for charging at an EVgo in the Supercharger desert of SE Vermont and I’ve used it a few times already. With EVgo’s Autocharge it is almost as easy, cheap and quick to start charging as a SuperCharger but significantly slower at 50kW.

Tesla is making it easier for its owners to charge anywhere there is fast charging which is a win for its customers AND other EV charging companies which now have a bigger market.