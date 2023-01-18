Tesla increases the price of its home charging station by 20%

Tesla has increased the price of its home charging station by 20% after several price drops made it the cheapest option available.

Last year, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.

The automaker is challenging the J1772/CCS combo connector, which has been adopted by virtually all other automakers selling vehicles in North America, in the hope that its sleeker and more powerful design will win by force of sheer numbers.

Tesla dominates the EV market in America to such a degree that even though all other automakers currently selling EVs on the market are using the J1772/CCS connector, there are still more EVs in North America using the Tesla connector, now known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

Following the opening of the connector, Tesla has been making some moves to push its charging station – also known as Tesla Wall Connector.

For example, Tesla started selling its Wall Connector at Best Buy last year instead of only through its own website.

Tesla also significantly decreased the price of the charging station over the years.

The Tesla Wall Connector was already cheap for a 48 amp, level 2 home charging station at $400, but Tesla dropped the price to $350 in December.

Just a month later, Tesla has now decided to increase the price by more than 20% to $425 on its website:

The price has also gone up to $425 on Best Buy, which appears to be carrying the Tesla Wall Connector in inventory based on the short delivery time.

Electrek’s Take

Interesting move. The price dropped significantly just a month ago and now it’s back up by 20%?

We know that Tesla is having a massive surge in orders right now thanks to the recent price drops. Maybe the automaker thinks it can recapture some of that through the Wall Connector – though obviously, we are only talking about $75.

But $75 on, let’s say, 200,000 car orders that decide to add the Wall Connector this quarter, that would mean $15 million in additional profits for Tesla. It’s not bad.