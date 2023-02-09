This 100W solar panel produces up to 500Wh/day at $72 in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a great way to begin your off-grid or solar-powered journey in 2023? Well, today, we’re taking a look at HQST’s 100W solar panels that are capable of delivering up to 500Wh per day of electricity with just five hours of sunlight for $72. This is down from its $85 from its normal rate and marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

HQSTSolar (95% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 100W 12V Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $71.99 shipped. Down from $85, this discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once in the past. Designed to help you start your off-grid journey, this 100W solar panel has the ability to output up to 500Wh per day with five hours of sunlight. You can pair multiple panels together for more power, should the need arise. Each panel can withstand winds of up to 2400Pa and snow up to 5400Pa as well, and they have an IP65 water-resistance rating so you can leave them outdoors without worrying about any damage coming. Plus, HQST pre-drills the panels for easier mounting whether you’re using Z-brackets, pole mounts, or tilt mounts. So, if you’re looking to finally start a off-grid journey, then these solar panels are perfect for the job.

Ride around town seated on Razor’s UB1 electric scooter at a new low of $238 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Razor UB1 Seated Electric Scooter for $238.22 shipped. Typically going for $500 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. In fact, it comes in at $95 below our last mention from October. This scooter makes it easier to get around the city than traditional models, thanks to its built-in seat and 8-inch pneumatic tires. The thumb-activated variable-speed electric throttle lets you easily cruise around at up to 13.5 MPH without having to twist your wrist. Plus, the battery lasts for up to 40 minutes before it’s time to plug in. Thanks to the aforementioned battery, you won’t have to worry about using a single drop of gas or oil when traveling on this scooter either.

Greenworks’ 40V cordless pressure washer works anywhere you take it for $238 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Pressure Washer for $237.85 shipped. Down from $280, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since this past August when it fell to $221, making now the best time in months to pick it up. Normally you have to plug in a pressure washer to the wall and hose, but this model ditches both of those requirements. With up to 800 PSI of power, you simply need water in the removable bucket and the 4Ah battery that’s already included. Then, there’s a soap dispenser as well as both 25 and 40 degree nozzles to handle a wide range of tasks.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat helps regulate winter temps at $198 (Save $51)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on Google’s latest flagship smart thermostat in months. The Nest Learning Thermostat typically sells for $249, but right now you can bring this accessory to your Asssitant smart home for $197.68 shipped. This is the first chance to save since back over Black Friday, with today’s offer also beating that mention by roughly $2. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since before the Thanksgiving week shopping event, and the second-best discount to date.

Winter weather continues to rage on across much of the country, only to be matched by inconsistent rising temperatures that make regulating your home’s climate all that much more annoying. The Nest Learning Thermostat steps in to take the guess work out of the equation, packing plenty of smart features as well as Assistant integration into one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market. It also pairs that with a touchscreen display at the center of the design to complete the voice and smartphone control to round out the energy savings.

