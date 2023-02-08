Prep for spring with refurb Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller from $80 in New Green Deals

With spring on the horizon, it’s time to start getting your yard ready for watering again. Rachio 3 is up to the task and the smart watering controller will curtail when your system runs based on a number of factors, including temperature, wind, and even the last time it rained. On sale from $80 right now in refurbished condition, today’s deal marks a return to the best price that we’ve tracked on the system, coming in at $62 below our last mention for the 16-zone model. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Rachio 3 cuts down on water usage this summer

Today only, Woot is offering the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller on sale from $79.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Leading the way is the 16-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $119.99, which goes for $250 at Amazon right now in new condition. In fact, our last mention of the system was $182, and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to prepare your yard for watering come spring, Rachio 3 pairs with your existing sprinkler system and helps keep usage down. The Rachio 3 controller does this by avoiding watering when it’s too hot, windy, cold, or just after a rain, which can really cut down on wasted water over the spring and summer. Rachio is even said to save between 30 to 50% on your monthly watering bill in the summer thanks to its built-in smarts. Plus, there’s integration with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control, making it a perfect addition to your smart home. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Save 50% on Goal Zero’s popular Sherpa 100 AC/PD portable power banks starting at $100

The official Goal Zero Amazon storefront offers its previous-generation Sherpa 100 AC Portable Power Bank for $149.95 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at 50% off. This is $50 under our previous mention, and a rare chance to save as Amazon begins clearing out stock of the previous-generation models. Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 AC arrives as a more compact take on your traditional portable power station with a more streamlined design that’s centered around a 25,600mAh internal battery that powers everything from MacBooks to iPhones and more with its expansive selection of I/O. You’ll find two 60W USB-C ports, a full AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB-A ports, an integrated 5W Qi charging pad, and more. Better yet, it’s also compatible with the brand’s line of solar panels and other charging gear. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Also on sale today, a smaller power bank in the Goal Zero arsenal is sitting at the best price of the year. The previous-generation Sherpa 100 PD doesn’t rock quite as expansive of an I/O selection as the lead deal, but still comes centered around the very same 25,600mAh internal battery at $99.95. In place of full AC outlets, you’ll find a more mobile-friendly lineup of charging ports with a 60W USB-C port joined by a pair 2.4A USB slots. All packed into a rugged housing, there’s also a 10W Qi pad on the top. That’s all down from its usual $200 going rate, as well, to mark a new all-time low at 50% off. For a better idea of what to expect, dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses HomeKit to heat your space at $160 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit at $159.75 shipped. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer arrives with $30 in savings as well as the status of being the second-best discount yet. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in nearly 2 months. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

