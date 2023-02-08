The Fanttik X8 Nano Electric Ball Pump, a palm-sized powerhouse that debuts in February, inflates sports balls quickly and precisely so you can focus on playing – and winning – your game. The new product adds to Fanttik’s best-known and best-selling lineup of flagship products like the X8 Apex portable tire inflator and X8 tire pump for motorcycles. For a limited time you can get 30% off the X8 Nano Electric Ball Pump bringing it to $49.47 (Reg $69.97) with code PRX8NANO and the $10 coupon currently on Amazon.

Fanttik X8 Nano Electric Ball Pump

The Fanttik X8 Nano Electric Ball Pump is a compact portable air pump that features an LCD display so you can see exactly how much pressure it delivers. It can easily inflate a variety of sports balls, including American footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, and volleyballs.

If a ball is over-inflated, it would stiffening the ball’s surface and potentially hurt you with increased impact to a player’s body being more severe. If a ball is under-inflated, it will not travel in a straight direction and it won’t go as far. When properly inflate, your ball last longer, and allow you to have a professional sports experience juts like like an NFL, MLB, or NBA player.

100% hands-free

Trying to inflate a ball with a manual ball pump is physically awkward, and all you can do is press on the ball to try to figure out whether it has enough air in it and hope for the best.

The X8 Nano E-Ball Pump, on the other hand, automatically inflates sports balls to their ideal pressure, so you feel confident that the ball is optimized for performance, and then you can focus on what matters – your own performance.

Inflate the ball twice as fast

Most electric pumps listed on Amazon are 3.5-4L/m, so those take around 120 seconds to pump up a ball. Fanttik’s X8 Nano E-Ball Pump features an air volume input of 8L/m, so it can inflate a regular ball in less than one minute – that’s 6.5 to 8.5 PSI in 20 seconds.

Smart ball inflation

Not sure which pressure to set for your ball? Fanttik’s preset modes take care of that. The X8 Nano offers four preset modes for basketballs, soccer balls, footballs, and volleyballs. Simply one-key select preset mode, then it inflates your ball and automatically stops once it reaches the preset pressure. In other words, set it, inflate it, and move on to what matters – winning!

All sports balls are covered

The X8 Nano now has the option of setting a custom pressure within a range of between 1.0 and 19.9 PSI – a boost from its previous maximum 12 PSI. And the built-in 2200mAh battery works for a whopping one year on just a single charge.

It’s designed for ball types ranging from children’s playground balls (2-3 PSI) to hard-pressed footballs and rugby balls (12-14 PSI). And since the LED display lights up, you can pump up your ball in dim light, too.

Palm-sized design

The light and compact X8 Nano, which weighs the same as an iPhone 14 Pro Max, fits perfectly in a small bag or even a pocket, as it’s only 3.93 x 2.4 x 1.57 inches in size. It also features a needle storage bin so your needles don’t go missing or get bent or damaged.

Professional accuracy

The X8 Nano has a built-in digital sensor, so the air pressure is accurate to 0.2PSI, adhering to competition accuracy requirements. It also beats the competition, which tends to have an accuracy value of 1 PSI.

Play like the professionals

Want to play the beautiful game like the World Cup players did? FIFA says that a soccer ball must be between 8.5 psi and 15.6 psi.

The Superbowl 2023 is fast coming up, so if you’re curious about what the ideal pressure for an NFL football is supposed to be and want to perfect your spiral, it’s between 12.5 and 13.5 psi.

And if you’re a basketball fan looking forward to watching the 2023 All-Star Game in February and maybe shooting a few hoops in the meantime, the NBA recommends that a basketball’s air pressure should be between 7.5-8.5 PSI.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a fresh new brand that makes compact yet powerful outdoor and automotive products. Whether on your day-to-day commute, exploring the outdoors, or prepping for roadside emergencies, Fanttik has you covered.

Fanttik’s best-known and best-selling 2022 flagship products were the X8 Apex portable tire inflator and X8 tire pump for motorcycles. In February, the brand new ball pump is coming, named the X8 Nano.

