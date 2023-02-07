This solar + storage system is made up of 1,300 second-life EV batteries

A hybrid solar + storage facility comprised of 1,300 second-life EV battery packs is fully operational in California.

Los Angeles-based B2U Storage Solutions, which develops large-scale energy storage systems by reusing EV batteries, owns the system, which is sited north of LA, in Lancaster.

The system is called SEPV Sierra, and it uses B2U’s patented EV Pack Storage (EPS) technology. It’s made up of 1,300 reused EV battery packs that were sourced from Nissan and Honda. None of the EV batteries used need to be modified, and that virtually eliminates repurposing costs.

B2U says it’s also successfully tested Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3 battery packs with its EPS system, and that it can be configured to operate any EV battery.

The EPS system continuously monitors and controls each battery to ensure operating specifications are maintained. EPS cabinet controllers and ancillary equipment sense and manage the internal cabinet environment surrounding each battery pack. To mitigate any potential hazards, battery packs are automatically disconnected if any component deviates from its operating specifications and design limits.

SEPV Sierra’s 25 MWh of operational storage capacity is the largest operational UL 9540-certified energy storage system utilizing second-life EV batteries anywhere. (UL 9540 is a safety standard, if you’re wondering.)

SEPV Sierra started commercial operations in 2020, and B2U has been scaling its capacity in phases. SEPV Sierra is interconnected directly to the grid, selling power and grid services into California’s wholesale power market. It generated over $1 million in revenue in 2022 alone. B2U is developing additional projects to add to its operational project portfolio.

Read more: Here’s what the future of battery recycling is going to look like for EV owners

Photos: B2U Storage Solutions

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.