Sense Energy Monitor helps track down electricity leaks at $259 in New Green Deals

If you’re trying to figure out where the money’s going with electricity in your home, then Sense is perfect for you. It goes in your home’s electrical panel and within a month can detect the usage of around 12 devices, and after a year it’ll know 25 to 30 devices without any extra hardware required. Right now, it’s on sale for $259, which is the best price that we’ve seen since the holiday season and makes it a great way to upgrade your eco-focused smart home setup in 2023. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Know where your energy is going with Sense

Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for $259 shipped. Typically $300, today’s discount marks the first sale since the holiday season when it fell as low as $199 over Black Friday. The Sense Energy Monitor is perfect for monitoring your home’s electric usage. It installs inside of your home’s electrical panel and connects to Wi-Fi for monitoring through either a website or smartphone app. While this specific kit is made to monitor whole-home usage, there are expansion kits that allow you to track things more granular. Once you add an expansion kit, you’ll be able to monitor specific rooms and such to see how much power those circuits use. However, by itself, Sense can monitor and recognize most appliances and other devices that pull over 60W of power. Within the first month, it’ll typically find around 12 of those items, though after a year it should dial that in with around 25 to 30 devices being monitored just by their power draw. With all the information that Sense provides from energy usage, you’ll be able to find circuits, rooms, or devices in your home that use energy when they shouldn’t, making your house more energy-efficient all around.

Philips Hue LED filament bulbs deliver smarts and savings

Courtesy of Amazon today, we’re tracking quite the notable chance to finally upgrade any of those remaining incandescent bulbs still in use around the house. The retailer is now marking down a pair of popular options from Philips Hue, one of our favorite brands on the network for not just making the switch to LEDs, but also adding smart home features into your space. A 2-pack of its White Ambiance Dimmable Filament A19 light bulbs now sell for $59.99 with free shipping from Amazon. Typically fetching $40 each, you’re looking at 25% in savings and one of the best values to date on the bulbs at $10 off each.

This 2-pack of Philips Hue filament bulbs arrive with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit thanks to the Hue hub. Then on top of looking slick with that old school filament design and the added smart features, there’s also the energy savings from making the switch to LED. That paired with automating your lights can save you even more cash.

Hover-1’s just-released Altai Pro electric motorbike sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $2,599.99 shipped. Typically fetching $3,000, you’re looking at the very first price cut on this new release. Amounting to $400 in savings, this model just launched last fall and is now dropping to a new all-time low. Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more of motocycle vibes with a rugged frame that houses the 750W electric motors. It can travel 55 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors.

