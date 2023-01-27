Hyundai casts Kevin Bacon as the ultimate EV Dad in new IONIQ 6 ads [Video]

Ever played “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon?” If you have, you’ll understand that Hyundai’s “Bacon Number” sits at one now that the automaker has tapped the renowned actor for a series of new ads with the IONIQ 6. As you’ll see in the video below, Bacon perfectly portrays the average dad but one who has made the switch to a Hyundai EV. Much like a new snowblower or a gloomy weather forecast, Dad can’t stop talking about it.

Hyundai’s brand-new model, the IONIQ 6, debuted last summer and is set to arrive later this year. My first impression of what the automaker describes as an “electrified streamliner” was admittedly “meh” compared to the IONIQ 5, but once I was able to explore this new EV inside and out, I quickly ate my words.

In addition to arriving as one of the most aerodynamic and efficient vehicles on the market, the IONIQ 6 will be extremely safe to drive, which is part of the reason why it sold out in the European market in less than 24 hours.

IONIQ 6 pre-orders are expected to begin in the US this spring, so naturally, Hyundai will begin rolling out ads to begin hyping up the new streamliner. Previous Hyundai ads have featured names like Ozark’s Jason Bateman, which aired during last year’s Super Bowl. Before that, we saw the accent-heavy “Smaht Pahk” spot featuring Bostonians Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch. Oh, and let’s not forget Big Papi.

During the NFL conference championships this weekend, Hyundai will broadcast a new campaign of ads featuring the IONIQ 6 and who else but Kevin Bacon embarrassing his actual daughter, Sosie.

Kevin and Sosie Bacon alongside the upcoming IONIQ 6 EV / Source: Hyundai

Kevin Bacon goes full dad mode with the Hyundai IONIQ 6

Hyundai announced the new IONIQ 6 campaign today by uploading two ads to YouTube before they air on TV this Sunday, January 29. The new campaign’s theme is titled, “It’s Time to Go Electric,” explaining that if your not-so-tech-savvy dad is driving an EV, it’s probably time you do so as well.

Bacon is still portrayed as an early adopter of EVs because that this point, anyone who buys one is still ahead of the curve in many ways. Like many decisions dads make, however, doing something cool before everyone else comes with its fair share of conversations about it, even to strangers at the charging station, but especially to their own children. Hyundai Motor America CMO Angela Zepeda elaborated about the new IONIQ 6 ads:

With the introduction of the IONIQ 6, Hyundai is once again making ​the electric vehicle lifestyle more accessible and convenient than ever before. If you are someone on the fence of going electric, we hope this campaign starring Kevin and Sosie Bacon will show how early adopters, at any stage in their life, can easily make the switch.

In one of Hyundai’s new 30-second ads titled “Grandkids,” Kevin Bacon explains how his IONIQ 6 purchase supports the Earth’s next generation, which, of course, triggers his daughter, Sosie, who is tired of being nagged about having children. I’m sure many other consumers will relate to that conversation, I certainly can. The ads were directed by the duo of Will Speck and Josh Gordon and produced by Furlined.

If you happen to be watching football this Sunday, keep an eye out for Kevin Bacon in the new IONIQ 6 ads, but if you don’t want to wait, here’s “Your dad is going electric” from Hyundai: