IONIQ 6 EV scores Hyundai highest five-star safety rating

 | Nov 16 2022 — 7:48 am PT
Hyundai’s second dedicated electric vehicle, the IONIQ 6, is due for its world premiere tomorrow, November 17, but the EV is already making big headlines. The IONIQ 6 EV earned the top five-star safety EURO NCAP rating, joining the IONIQ 5 as one of the safest models to drive in Europe.

The long-awaited IONIQ 6 EV, Hyundai’s “electrified streamliner,” is about to make its grand debut. Hyundai says it will be one of the most energy-efficient EVs with WLTP-rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 kilometers.

Sitting on Hyundai’s dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same EV architecture used for its IONIQ 5 model, the IONIQ 6 features:

  • 800V ultra-fast charging
  • Up to 614 kilometers range per charge
  • Vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities

On top of this, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 will be the automaker’s first model to include over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The feature allows drivers to upgrade the EV’s battery and controllers for electric devices.

Hyundai’s second dedicated EV is creating quite a stir among EV enthusiasts and even those that don’t drive electric. After releasing 2,500 first-edition IONIQ 6 models, the EV sold out in less than 24 hours.

The “new standard in dynamic EV driving,” as Hyundai refers to it, has now received a top safety rating.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Source: Hyundai

Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV earns a five-star safety rating

According to Hyundai’s press release Wednesday, the IONIQ 6 EV achieved the maximum five-star safety rating from the independent vehicle assessment organization European New Car Assessment Programme (EURO NCAP).

New vehicles undergo safety tests in four areas – Adult occupant, Child occupant, Vulnerable road user, and Safety Assistant.

Vice president of marketing at Hyundai Europe, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, commented on its electric vehicle receiving the honor, stating:

The fact that IONIQ 6 has followed IONIQ 5 in achieving the maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP is proof that not only is Hyundai a leader in future mobility, but also that our models are among the safest in Europe.

The IONIQ 6 is equipped with seven airbags as standard and features such as Hyundai’s Smartsense Advanced Driver Assistance Systems to promote passenger safety. Other safety features include:

  • Driver attention warning (DAW): Analyses driver’s attention, providing warnings and recommendations when rests are needed.
  • Navigation-based smart cruise control (NSCC): Learns the driver’s preferred style to help maintain vehicle distance and speed.
  • Forward collision-avoidance assistant (FCA): Provides emergency braking and warnings to help avoid collisions.
  • Enhanced features: junction turning, junction crossing, lane-changing oncoming, and land-changing side with evasive steering.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 EV takes backseat passenger safety into account, with a safe exit warning (SEW) warning passengers when a vehicle is approaching before getting out.

Author

Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising