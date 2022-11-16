IONIQ 6 EV scores Hyundai highest five-star safety rating

Hyundai’s second dedicated electric vehicle, the IONIQ 6, is due for its world premiere tomorrow, November 17, but the EV is already making big headlines. The IONIQ 6 EV earned the top five-star safety EURO NCAP rating, joining the IONIQ 5 as one of the safest models to drive in Europe.
The long-awaited IONIQ 6 EV, Hyundai’s “electrified streamliner,” is about to make its grand debut. Hyundai says it will be one of the most energy-efficient EVs with WLTP-rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 kilometers.
Sitting on Hyundai’s dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same EV architecture used for its IONIQ 5 model, the IONIQ 6 features:
- 800V ultra-fast charging
- Up to 614 kilometers range per charge
- Vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities
On top of this, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 will be the automaker’s first model to include over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The feature allows drivers to upgrade the EV’s battery and controllers for electric devices.
Hyundai’s second dedicated EV is creating quite a stir among EV enthusiasts and even those that don’t drive electric. After releasing 2,500 first-edition IONIQ 6 models, the EV sold out in less than 24 hours.
The “new standard in dynamic EV driving,” as Hyundai refers to it, has now received a top safety rating.
Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV earns a five-star safety rating
According to Hyundai’s press release Wednesday, the IONIQ 6 EV achieved the maximum five-star safety rating from the independent vehicle assessment organization European New Car Assessment Programme (EURO NCAP).
New vehicles undergo safety tests in four areas – Adult occupant, Child occupant, Vulnerable road user, and Safety Assistant.
Vice president of marketing at Hyundai Europe, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, commented on its electric vehicle receiving the honor, stating:
The fact that IONIQ 6 has followed IONIQ 5 in achieving the maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP is proof that not only is Hyundai a leader in future mobility, but also that our models are among the safest in Europe.
The IONIQ 6 is equipped with seven airbags as standard and features such as Hyundai’s Smartsense Advanced Driver Assistance Systems to promote passenger safety. Other safety features include:
- Driver attention warning (DAW): Analyses driver’s attention, providing warnings and recommendations when rests are needed.
- Navigation-based smart cruise control (NSCC): Learns the driver’s preferred style to help maintain vehicle distance and speed.
- Forward collision-avoidance assistant (FCA): Provides emergency braking and warnings to help avoid collisions.
- Enhanced features: junction turning, junction crossing, lane-changing oncoming, and land-changing side with evasive steering.
Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 EV takes backseat passenger safety into account, with a safe exit warning (SEW) warning passengers when a vehicle is approaching before getting out.
