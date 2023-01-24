Europe’s first electric truck corridor is live – here’s why that’s a big deal

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jan 24 2023 - 1:39 pm PT
2 Comments

Europe’s first charging corridor for medium and heavy-duty electric trucks has been launched in Germany by BP Pulse.

Europe’s first electric truck corridor

Six public charging locations specifically designed with electric trucks in mind are now online, and they’re strategically sited along a 600-km (373-mile) stretch of the Rhine-Alpine corridor, across Germany. The stretch of road is part of one of the busiest road freight routes in Europe, as it connects key North Sea ports in Belgium and the Netherlands with the Mediterranean port of Genoa, Italy. It also connects a network of roads that stretch 1,300 km (808 miles) in total.

Each charging location features ultra-fast 300 kW charging stations that can charge an electric truck up to 200 km (124 miles) in around 45 minutes.

BP’s German retail brand is called Aral, and so the new chargers have been installed at Aral retail sites in Germany between the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan area, northwest of Stuttgart, and the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region, east of the Dutch border.

Aral retail sites feature hot food, restrooms, and showers for drivers to use during mandatory rest periods, in addition to EV charging in safe, well-lit, and convenient locations.

In the next six months, two more EV charging locations are scheduled to open at Aral retail sites to complete the new charging corridor.

By 2030, approximately 270,000 battery electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles are projected to be in operation in Europe, and they’re going to need up to 140,000 public and destination electric charging points.

Electrek’s Take

If you create logistical convenience, drivers will switch to electric. Isn’t that Tesla’s appeal?

And creating logistical convenience for medium and heavy-duty truck drivers is a must. This is an important development for a major logistics corridor – electric truck drivers will have peace of mind, knowing that they’re going to get EV chargers at regular intervals, and they’ll be paired with convenient amenities. They don’t have time to mess around with looking for EV chargers. They’ll also expect these chargers to work consistently.

German diesel can be pumped into trucks pretty fast, so truck drivers probably won’t be initially thrilled about waiting 45 minutes to add on 200 km of range at Aral stops, and they only have a mandatory rest period after nine hours of driving. I wonder if charge time will be included in their drive-time hours, or considered rest time?

But European truck drivers eventually won’t have a choice but to adapt, since both gas and diesel vehicles will be phased out in Europe at large in the 2030s. Chances are good, though, that by next decade, there will be faster options than what BP is offering here.

For now, this is a pretty significant initial step toward truck electrification in Europe. Put the EV fast chargers where people want – and need – to use them.

Read more: This 240t electric mining haul truck can charge in 30 minutes

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Europe

Europe
electric trucks

electric trucks
EV charging stations Germany EV Chargers BP

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.