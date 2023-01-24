EGO’s 14-inch 56V electric chainsaw preps you for spring at $219 in New Green Deals

With spring under two months away, it’s time to start thinking of how you’re going to prep the yard for new growth. Today only, Lowe’s is offering a selection of EGO chainsaws and more at up to $50 off. Leading the way is a 14-inch chainsaw with a 2.5Ah battery and charger down to $219, which normally goes for $269. Utilizing a battery-powered brushless electric motor, this chainsaw doesn’t require any gas or tune-ups to function, making it a quieter and more eco-friendly option for your yard care needs. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of EGO lawn care gear, chainsaws, and more at up to $50 off. Our top pick is the EGO 14-inch Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $219 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $208.05. Down from $269, today’s deal beats our last mention of $220 from last April by $1 to mark the best price that we’ve tracked at Lowe’s so far. This chainsaw is perfect for prepping your yard for spring growth. Powered by the EGO 56V ARC Lithium battery, this chainsaw ditches the noisy and polluting gas motor for a brushless electric alternative that’s quieter, smoother in operation, and easier to use. The 14-inch bar and chain deliver “smooth cuts” with a “low kickback design.” Plus, there’s a tool-free chain tensioning system that gives you “fast, easy chain adjustments.” Check out Lowe’s for all the other ways you can save.

Segway’s Ninebot E22 electric scooter gets you in the EV game for $452 (Reg. $620), more

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter for $452.59 shipped. Normally fetching $620, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 27% off. We’ve only seen this model sell for less once before during a limited-time sale back in November, and this $168 discount is still one of the first chances to save some serious cash, period. Equipped with a 300W motor, Segway’s E22 scooter can handle everything from quick trips to the store to slightly longer commutes and even joyrides. It sports a 13.7-mile range on a single charge, and can handle going 12.4 MPH. There’s a dual braking system for some added peace of mind, as well as a lightweight build that only weighs 28 pounds to help making transporting the EV when you’re not riding on it a bit more convenient.

To go alongside the more traditional EV on sale above, Amazon is also marking down two different versions of Segway’s Ninebot self-balancing electric scooters. These ride-on vehicles are powered by electric just the same, but are a bit more high-tech compared to the usual scooter form-factor above.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels falls to $1,188

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Solar Generator 1000 for $1,188 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $1,398, today’s deal is just $89 above our last mention, but you get a third solar panel whereas our December sale on the Solar Generator 1000 only included two. Ready to keep your home or campsite going off-grid, this kit delivers everything you need to run. The portable power station is run by rechargeable batteries so you don’t have to use any gas or oil to use it. Its 1,002Wh capacity should be plenty to charge your laptop or smartphone thanks to its dual 100W USB-C PD ports and dual USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 outlets, run small appliances or other gear from the three 1,000W AC plugs, and more. Plus, the three 100W solar panels will allow you to recharge without having to plug back into the wall as well, meaning that for extended power outages or off-grid camping, this power station can stay going for days on end with ease. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

