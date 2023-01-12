2024 Jaguar I-Pace unveiled with sleek new facelift and R-Dynamic models

The Jaguar I-Pace was already a beautiful EV inside and out, but the 2024 refresh is taking it to the next level with a distinctive new design, advanced tech features, and additional R-Dynamic models.

Jaguar unveiled the I-Pace, its first electric vehicle, in 2018 with a stunning design and powerful performance. The electric vehicle embodied everything Jaguar represented and was quick to receive high praise, winning over 90 awards, including World Car of the Year in 2019.

Although many claimed the Jaguar I-Pace would be a “Tesla Model X” killer, it was so different from Tesla models with abundant trims, buttons, and knobs, that it was in a lane of its own.

Despite beating competitors like Audi and Porsche in the EV market, the I-Pace has had a series of setbacks, and with minimal updates, the Jaguar’s EV has lost ground.

Jaguar plans to become an electric-only brand by 2025 as part of its reimagine strategy, and the I-Pace is slated to play a pivotal role. For the 2024 model year, Jaguar is enhancing its I-Pace to reinforce its status as a benchmark in the all-electric SUV market.

2024 Jaguar I-Pace (Source: Jaguar)

Jaguar gives 2024 I-Pace a refresh

The 2024 Jaguar I-Pace will feature an enriched design, enhanced specifications, new technology upgrades, and more aggressive-looking R-Dynamic options.

Jaguar says its 2024 I-Pace has an unrivaled balance of performance, refinement, agility, and technology with decent range and added tech.

Range: 90 kWh battery delivers up to 470 km WLTP range (292 miles) from a full charge

90 kWh battery delivers up to 470 km WLTP range (292 miles) from a full charge Exceptional performance: 294 kW (394 hp), 696 Nm (513 lb-ft) torque, and intelligent all-wheel drive enable 0-100 km/h in only 4.8 sec.

Distinctive design : A smooth new grille, Atlas Grey front aperture blades, and body-colour door finishers give a simpler, cleaner finish.

: A smooth new grille, Atlas Grey front aperture blades, and body-colour door finishers give a simpler, cleaner finish. Enhanced specifications : Black Pack standard for the R-Dynamic SE model, and all models in the range now have diamond-turned wheels with Gloss Dark Grey contrast.

: Black Pack standard for the R-Dynamic SE model, and all models in the range now have diamond-turned wheels with Gloss Dark Grey contrast. Modern satin paint : Additional satin finish for Eiger Grey and new Carpathian Grey metallic paints gives the I-PACE a modern look.

: Additional satin finish for Eiger Grey and new Carpathian Grey metallic paints gives the I-PACE a modern look. R-Dynamic models : Included R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, and R-Dynamic HSE models

: Included R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, and R-Dynamic HSE models Tech upgrades: Pivi Pro infotainment system as standard, with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Wireless Android Auto. OTA software updates allow for future enhancements.

2024 Jaguar I-Pace interior

Nick Collins, executive director of Jaguar’s vehicle programs, commented on the 2024 I-Pace refresh, saying:

I-PACE has always offered a comprehensive package of performance, agility, technology and everyday usability that customers expect from a Jaguar, together with the smooth, quiet and effortless driving experience that electrification offers. We’ve delivered exactly that, and now it’s our latest model to benefit from our approach of offering more curated, richer specifications.

Meanwhile, Jaguar did not upgrade powertrain hardware and has yet to release pricing for the US markets. What do you think of the 2024 I-Pace refresh?