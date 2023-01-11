Volkswagen Commercial doubled EV deliveries in 2022, led by tremendous ID.Buzz demand

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released its annual numbers for 2022 and is reporting strong output for its vehicles, including a doubling of EV deliveries dominated by the ID.Buzz electric van. Better still, the number of Buzz vans delivered last year is a mere fraction of what Volkswagen already has in its order books.

If the name didn’t already give it away, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is a marque of Volkswagen Group centered around the light commercial segment. 2022 saw the start of production of the ID.Buzz electric van after it was officially unveiled last March.

Contrary to other ID EVs donning VW badge built at the automaker’s Zwickau-Mosel Plant, the ID.Buzz is produced by the commercial division at its plant in Hannover-Stöcken, following a major overhaul to support EV production – a new assembly process for the long-running facility.

Deliveries of the ID.Buzz did not begin until the latter half of 2022, but Volkswagen is optimistic about its future based on the number of deliveries completely thus far. Furthermore, the number of deliveries on order for 2023 is already tenfold.

Source: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen reports over 6,000 ID.Buzz deliveries so far

Despite 6,000 Buzz deliveries alone by the end of 2022, Volkswagen also reported over 10,000 electric vans already built in Hannover, with even more on the way. The German automaker shared that by the time the ID.Buzz reached dealerships this past fall, it already had over 21,000 customer orders in place.

The commercial division of Volkswagen will look to fill this growing number of Buzz orders in 2023 en route to a new record in EV deliveries. If that does happen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will continue its trend from last year, which saw 7,500 EV deliveries – more than double the 3,600 that made their way to customers in 2021. VWCV’s member of the board of management for sales and marketing Lars Krause shared in the excitement, puns and all:

Our ID. Buzz created a real BUZZ in 2022 – not just here, but all over the world. We are very happy with the launch of our first all-electric Bulli from Hannover. Now, our task is to further ramp up production of all models and to deliver the vehicles to our customers and fans.” Krause continued: “In the last few months, we’ve already succeeded in doing this and we’ve been able since September to increase deliveries to customers significantly. In November and December, we sent out 30 per cent more vehicles than in the same period last year.

By the end of 2022, Volkswagen stated that orders for the ID.Buzz Pro and ID.Buzz cargo totaled 26,600, leaving plenty to keep the commercial division busy overseas. VWCV reported 328,600 customer deliveries in total last year, marking a downward trend of 8.6%.

However, growing demand for the ID.Buzz at both the commercial and consumer level leaves room for optimism, especially as the division looks to make 55% of all sales BEV by 2030.