Blink drops five new EV chargers including an LTE-connected, 55-inch display solution called Vision

This morning at CES in Las Vegas, Global EV charging network Blink announced five new charging products for businesses and consumers. Blink’s latest charging tech includes everything from a residential charging cable to DC fast chargers designed to offer EV charging across global markets. Have a look.

Blink Charging Co. ($BLNK) is an EV charging network operating over 30,000 ports across the world. In addition to charging hardware and services, Blink’s network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates and tracks connected charging stations and gathers the charging data each provides.

In addition to North America, Blink has a global presence in over 25 countries around the world, including South American territories such as Colombia, Chile, and Aruba. In Europe, Blink has an established charging presence in Greece and Belgium, and recently acquired EB Charging as its first entry into the UK.

At last year’s CES event, Blink introduced a slew of new charging products, including its HQ 200 home charger, MQ 200 fleet charger, and plans for a “Vision” version of its IQ 200 charger, complete with two 30″ LCD screens.

During this year’s event, Blink is back debuting another group of new charging products, including a new standalone Vision charger.

EQ 200 / Source: Blink

Series 3

Series 9

Vision

A look at Blink’s new chargers debuting at CES

Blink debuted the five new products during a press release in Las Vegas this morning. As you can see above, they vary in size and utility, and as you’ll read below, they also vary in the respective markets they will cater to EVs in. Blink Charging chairman and CEO Michael D. Farkas spoke during the event:

With the launch of these new state-of-the-art products, Blink is expanding our offerings to meet the needs of customers across the entire EV ecosystem as adoption accelerates around the world. We are excited to continue our growth into new markets and help lead the transition to clean, reliable and accessible mobility powered by electricity.

Here’s how the five new Blink chargers break down:

Vision – A two-in-one solution that attracts and entertains EV drivers while providing site hosts and advertisers a media display solution. Newly designed 55” LCD screen 2 x 80 amp, 19.2kW ports that can charge simultaneously Payment via RFID, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and all major credit cards Cloud connectivity via built-in 4G LTE signal

– A two-in-one solution that attracts and entertains EV drivers while providing site hosts and advertisers a media display solution. EQ 200 – A scalable charging solution designed for European and South American markets. Offers up to 22 kW of power Supports technologies like ISO-15118, OCPP 2.0 and Vehicle- to-Grid (V2G)

Series 3 – EV charging solution designed for both two- and three-wheeled EVs for the APAC and Latin American markets. Provides up to 15 amps of output in a compact form Up to 45 charging points can be connected with a single communication gateway

– EV charging solution designed for both two- and three-wheeled EVs for the APAC and Latin American markets. PQ 150 (featured image above) – A smart charging cable designed for residential charging in European markets. Offers up to 22 kW of power plus Bluetooth, WiFi and optional SIM/GSM & GPS functionality

(featured image above) – A smart charging cable designed for residential charging in European markets. Series 9 DC Fast Charger – A small footprint charging station designed for speed and flexibility across global markets. Provides up to 30 kW of power (100 amps and 1,000 volts of output) 7-inch LCD touchscreen display Wi-fi, ethernet, or 4G connection capability

– A small footprint charging station designed for speed and flexibility across global markets.

The products above will be on display at the Blink Charging booth on the CES floor.