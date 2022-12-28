Tesla’s market cap drop is worth almost the entire legacy auto industry

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 28 2022 - 9:02 am PT
84 Comments
Tesla market cap drop

Tesla’s loss in market capitalization equals almost the entire legacy auto industry combined – one of the most significant losses in value of all time.

In 2020, Tesla became the most valuable automaker in the world. The company quickly blew past that and eventually reached a valuation of over $1 trillion. But that was last year, and 2022 has been tough for Tesla on the financial markets.

There are several macroeconomic factors at play, and the broader market is also significantly down in 2022, but Tesla has undoubtedly been tracking worse in a big way over the last few months:

Tesla is down almost 69% year-to-date and erased hundreds of billions in market capitalization.

Statista did the math and realized that the loss in market cap is worth almost the entire legacy auto industry put together:

The publication noted the drop in market cap:

Shockingly, Tesla’s drop in market capitalization, roughly $800 billion from its peak, is bigger than the combined valuation of pretty much any legacy car manufacturer you could think of. As the following chart shows, the combined market capitalization of Toyota, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, GM, Ford, Stellantis (Fiat Chrysler and PSA), Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan and Renault is still more than $100 billion shy of Tesla’s market cap decline.

It is putting a new perspective on the loss in value.

Electrek’s Take

Again, there are many different factors at play, but I think it’s important to note that the stock might have also just been overvalued in the first place.

That incredible loss in value followed an incredible rise in value.

Top comment by pj

Liked by 11 people

I felt insane over the last couple years reading all the justifications of tesla’s clearly overvalued stock price, and feeling like my brain was fundamentally broken. I feel bad for anyone who lost money in the process, but I do feel better personally that the evidence i was reading that tesla couldn’t justify the stock price was correct.

View all comments

Even Elon Musk said that it was overvalued just a few years ago when it was worth less than it is now, but that was also before Tesla was generating $3 billion in free cash flow per quarter.

Either way, it is setting up to be an interesting 2023 for the automaker.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
TSLA stock

TSLA stock

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger