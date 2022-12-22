This portable power station with two AC plugs, 60W USB-C PD, and Qi charging hits $120 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of lugging a gas-powered generator around? Well, this portable power station is a great way to run your campsite without gas or oil. It packs a 154Wh capacity, outputs up to 200W over its 110V plugs, and even delivers 60W USB-C PD charging. All of this comes in a compact form-factor with even a 10W Qi wireless charger on top for $120 at Amazon, which is a full $30 discount from its normal going rate and marking the second-best deal we’ve seen all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Power your entire campsite with this portable station

ALLPOWERSDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 200W Portable Power Station for $119.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $150, this $30 discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within $10 of the lowest discount that we’ve only seen twice before. This portable battery packs a 154Wh capacity and is perfect for running your small campsite without a gas generator. It features two 200W 110V AC port, two 3A USB-A ports, a 60W USB-C output, and even a 10W Qi wireless charging pad on top. You can power the station in three different ways as well, including a 110V wall outlet, solar panel, or over USB-C, with the fastest method to recharge being with a 99W solar panel in as quick as 1.5 hours. The overall package here is quite small too, measuring only 7.87 by 6.7 by 1.96 inches and weighing just three pounds, making it easy to pack and bring with you anywhere, too.

Schwinn’s Healy Ridge e-bike hits new low

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Healy Ridge E-bike for $676.87 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $917 lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $274 below our last mention from the summer. You’ll find that this e-bike features 26-inch wheels and is ready to support riders with an inseam of 64 to 74 inches tall. There’s a 250W pedal-assist hub motor which lets you ride at up to 20 MPH with varying levels of assistance, or without help at all. The battery will last for up to 25 miles on a single charge and takes just four hours to recharge when it does eventually die. The mountain-style tired are also great for providing grip and stability both on and offroad. Plus, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for it to function, letting you travel easier and greener when riding.

Start your solar journey with Renogy’s 100W panel/controller kit at $144.50

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100W 12V Solar Panel Bundle Kit for $144.49 shipped. Down 15% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked since August when it hit $119, and is also among the lowest that we’ve seen all year. This kit is all-encompassing to get you up and going with solar power. There’s a 100W 12V panel that’s capable of producing up to 400Wh of electricity per day with just four hours of sunlight, which is the heart of the system. Then, you’ll find a 30A charge controller that lets you hook the solar panel up to batteries and other devices with ease. Plus, it’s pre-drilled and comes with plug-and-play cables which let you easily hook the kit up to most systems you might have.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the portable power station on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the portable power station on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Husqvarna’s 4G Automower 115H robot lawn mower hits new low at $700 (50% off) in New Green Deals