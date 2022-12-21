EcoFlow Christmas Sale – The Gift That Keeps On Giving Time

Affordable power storage experts EcoFlow have started their Christmas sale, with up to 50% off home and portable power stations. With inclement weather on the mind, more and more are putting power security on their wishlist this year. EcoFlow stands ready with sale options that can power a whole home, down to a backpacking trip.

EcoFlow has been a long-time trusted source for backup power in an industry brimming with newcomers. Our first report on EcoFlow came back in 2017 with the original RIVER power station. Since then EcoFlow has expanded greatly, adding the latest chemistry and technology to their growing line of power solutions.

EcoFlow has expanded beyond just the nuts and bolts; creating a remote device control app, power generation options, and portable appliances such as their Wave Portable Air Conditioner. EcoFlow is running a fantastic Christmas sale that can attract new customers, and upgrade the community that they have served for so long.

Here we’ll take a look at 6 of their most popular products on sale right now. All of them include EcoFlow’s warranty, and connectivity for app control and functionality. We’ll start at the RIVER 2 which is about as big as a toaster, to the DELTA Pro, which is the first big step in total power independence.

Capacity: 256wh

Chemistry: LFP

Cycle Life: 80%+ capacity after 3000 cycles

AC Output: 300W (Surge 600W)

Weight: 7.7 lbs

Dimensions: 9.6 x 8.5 x 5.7in

MSRP: $239

$239 Sale Price: $219 (8% OFF)

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Sale

Despite the size, the RIVER 2 is a powerful ultra portable power station with incredibly fast recharge time. 5x faster than the industry standard, the RIVER 2 can recharge fully in just 60 minutes. This makes it the perfect companion for travel, as it can recharge cameras, laptops, and small devices with ease, and be recharged 3000 times and still retain 80% capacity. Using long cycle life LFP batteries, that amounts to 10 years of everyday use.

Capacity: 512wh

Chemistry: LFP

Cycle Life: 80%+ capacity after 3000 cycles

AC Output: 500W (Surge 1000W)

Weight: 13.4 lbs

Dimensions: 10.6 x 10.2 x 7.7in

MSRP: $469

$469 Sale Price: $419 (11% OFF)

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max Sale

With the same charging speed and life cycle as RIVER 2, the RIVER 2 Max doubles the capacity with 512Wh, and has an output of 500W which covers all your essential devices. This gives your devices more power out in the field , and can still be fully charged in just 60 minutes. The RIVER 2 is also a great entry into backup power for small home appliances. Using the X-Boost mode at 1000w, the RIVER 2 can keep essentials running during an outage, such as a fish tank or backup lights. Weighing only 13.2lbs, it is also the perfect reliable energy companion to gift to the adventurers in your life.

Capacity: 1024wh

Chemistry: LFP

LFP Cycle Life: 3000 cycles to 80+% capacity

AC Output: 1800W total (Surge 2700W)

Weight: 27 lbs

27 lbs Dimensions: 15.7 x 8.3 x 11 in

MSRP: $999

$999 Sale Price: $899 (10% OFF)

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Sale

The DELTA 2 stores a touch over 1kWh for home security and portable luxury in one unit. At home it can even support larger appliances such as a refrigerator for 7 to 14 hours. The DELTA 2 can also be upgraded with additional batteries, which multiplies the backup capacity up to 3kwh. Using a single unit, it can recharge from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes, ready to be packing in the RV for long jaunts into the wilderness. With a splay of solar panels from EcoFlow, the DELTA 2 is perfect for getting away, or staying prepared.

Capacity: 1612wh

Chemistry: NCM

NCM Cycle Life: 500 cycles to 80% capacity

AC Output: 2000W total (Surge 5000W)

Weight: 48 lbs

48 lbs Dimensions: 19.6 x 9.5 x 12 in

MSRP: $2,099

$2,099 Sale Price: $1,599 (24% OFF)

EcoFlow DELTA Max

Similar to the DELTA 2, the DELTA Max has double the initial capacity, with the same expandable platform. Primarily for home power backup, this surprisingly user-friendly unit is right at home plugged directly into a house. Using EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology, the DELTA Max can power 99% of home appliances, including the clothes dryer. With 2016wh initial capacity, any home would be safe and sound through most black-outs. Expanding with a second or third battery (up to 6048wh), the whole home can operate without hesitation. When the grid comes back on, a simple 1.8 hours will recharge.

Capacity: 3600wh

Chemistry: LFP

LFP Cycle Life: 6,500 cycles to 50% capacity, 3,500 cycles to 80% capacity

AC Output: 3600W total (Surge 7200W)

Weight: 99 lbs

99 lbs Dimensions: 25 x 11.2 x 16.4 in

MSRP: $3,699

P: $3,699 Sale Price: $3,499 (5% OFF)

EcoFlow DELTA Pro

If bigger is better, the DELTA PRO is the best. With an initial capacity of 3.6kw, and an expansion of up to 25kwh, the DELTA PRO can easily be expanded with a second DELTA PRO and Double High Voltage Hub to easily supply the entire home with power. Being able to power pretty much anything in a home for days on end, the DELTA PRO can kick on automatically with the EcoFlow Smart Home Panel, leaving the entire interrupted for only 20 milliseconds.

Unfolded Dimensions: 20.2 x 62.5 x 0.8 in

Folded Dimensions: 20.2 x 16.5 x 0.8 in

Efficiency: 22%–23%

Weight: 8.8 lbs

MSRP: $399

$399 Sale Price: $199 (50% OFF)

EcoFlow 110w Portable Solar Panel

Although EcoFlow has several solar options, the 110w Foldable Solar Panel has the best sale. With this convenient panel the RIVER 2 can recharge in 3 to 6 hours, or RIVER 2 Max in 6 to 12 hours. With high efficiency cells rated for 22%-23% the 110w Portable Solar Panel offers sustainable power supply anywhere that touches the sun.

