Podcast: Elon Musk’s Twitter effect hurts Tesla on new level, Tesla Electric, F-150 Lightning, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Elon Musk’s Twitter effect now hurting Tesla on a whole new level, the launch of Tesla Electric, Ford F-150 Lightning pricing, and more.
- Tesla launches ‘Tesla Electric’ to become an electricity retailer
- Tesla Gigafactory Texas achieves impressive annual rate of 150,000 Model Ys
- Tesla releases holiday update with Apple Music, Mahjong, and more
- Tesla launches Steam in its cars with thousands of games
- Tesla ordered to upgrade self-driving computer for free due to ‘false advertising’
- Tesla Full Self-Driving data looks awful: We challenge Elon Musk to prove otherwise
- Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
- Ford increases F-150 Lightning price, now starts at $56,000
- Ford adds third shift to ramp production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup
- Elon Musk: ‘I will make sure Tesla (TSLA) shareholders benefit from Twitter long-term’ – but how?
- Tesla is becoming a partisan brand, says survey
- Elon Musk sells yet another $3.6 billion in TSLA stock to fund Twitter disaster
- Tesla (TSLA) offers 10,000 free Supercharging miles to buyers as it tries to create urgency
