Tesla Gigafactory Texas achieves impressive annual rate of 150,000 Model Ys

Tesla announced that Gigafactory Texas has achieved a production rate of 3,000 Model Y vehicles per week – an impressive annual rate of 150,000 Model Ys.

The automaker had already confirmed that Gigafactory Berlin is now producing 2,000 vehicles per week.

Tesla previously confirmed 1,000 vehicles per week at Giga Texas back in June, but it hasn’t updated the production rate since then.

Many took it as an indication that the Texas factory might be lagging behind its German counterpart, but we also had indications that Tesla was preparing for an important ramp-up.

Electrek recently reported that Tesla plans a massive production output ramp at Gigafactory Texas in the first quarter of 2023. The automaker is preparing for 75,000 Model Y vehicles coming from the plant in Q1 2023.

Now Tesla confirmed that this ramp-up is happening with Gigafactory Texas now producing 3,000 Model Y vehicles per week:

Giga Texas hits 3k Model Y builds/week.



Congrats, Tesla team! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/uhG03gFyba — Tesla (@Tesla) December 15, 2022

3,000 vehicles per week extrapolates to an annual production rate of 150,000 vehicles.

Orginally, Tesla planned to be at 5,000 units per week by the end of the year. It doesn’t look like the automaker is going to achieve this goal in the next few weeks, but the goal of 75,000 Model Ys in Q1 2023 is starting to look more reasonable.

Tesla is aiming to increase its production rate in the United States as fast as possible to be ready for the demand that comes once its vehicles are again eligible for the EV federal tax credit in 2023.

However, the looming new credit is negatively affecting Tesla’s demand in the United States as many buyers want to wait until the new year.

The automaker eventually wants to produce 500,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at Gigafactory Texas. The factory is also going to be home to Cybertruck and Tesla Semi production next year.