Tesla releases holiday update with Apple Music, Mahjong, and more

Tesla has started to push a new software update that is known as its “holiday update” with Apple Music, Mahjong, and more features.

Every year around the holidays, Tesla is known to push a bigger software update with some features that are generally more about fun than being functional.

Tesla regularly pushes new features to its fleet through software updates whenever they are ready, but it sometimes bundles them together for a bigger step change update, which people have been referring to as the “holiday update.”

Today, Tesla has started pushing the update (2022.44.25) to customers, and we get to see the release notes for the first time.

It’s undoubtedly not Tesla’s biggest holiday update. Last year, for example, Tesla owners got a massive update with many UI changes and a bunch of new video games integrated into the vehicles.

This year, the biggest new feature is an Apple Music app being integrated inside its vehicles – joining other music streaming apps already in the cars, like Spotify and Tidal.

We already knew that Apple Music was coming, but now it’s officially here.

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

Stream over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free. Listen to your entire library, discover new music, and tune into live radio stations. To access Apple Music, tap the Apple Music icon in the Application launcher, scan the QR code with your mobile device, and login with your Apple ID. Note: A Premium Connectivity subscription is required to stream Apple Mucis over a cellular connection

All of Tesla’s more data-heavy applications inside its vehicles require the $10/month premium connectivity subscription to enhance the included cellular connectivity inside Tesla vehicles.

Tesla has been regularly adding games to its “Tesla Arcade” entertainment platform inside its vehicles.

With the holiday update, the automaker is adding Mahjong.

Tesla wrote about the addition in the release notes:

The relaxing tile match game has been elevated with a clean modern design, smooth animations, and calming sounds. Match identical tiles. A tile is playable if it is open on the left or right and isn’t covered by another tile. Continue pairing tiles to clear the board and your mind! To access Mahjong, tap the Application Launcher > Arcade.

The update also brings an update to Dog Mode, which enables owners to safely leave their dogs in their vehicles with climate control on.

Tesla is sort of combining the feature with its remote live-view feature that launched last year.

The company wrote in the release notes:

View the interior camera from the mobile app while using Dog Mode or Sentry Mode. [To] enable Live Camera, tap Controls > Safety > View Live Camera via Mobile App.

Tesla notes that owners also need the latest mobile app update for this feature to work since remote viewing works through the app.

The update also includes improvements to Tesla’s “Light Show,” a feature launched during the holidays a few years ago, and enables Tesla vehicles to make a light show with its headlights matching music.

Tesla now enables you to schedule the light show:

Schedule the Light Show for up to 10 minutes in advance or watch a multi-car orchestra by setting them to start simultaneously. Celebrate New Year’s with the Auld Lang Syne show or create longer custom shows. To access LIght Show, tap the Application Launcher > Toybox.

The holiday update also includes a bunch a smaller features and updates to existing features that are fairly self-explanatory. Here are all of them directly from the release notes:

Climate Control Fan Speed Adjust fan speed intensity while remaining in AUTO climate by selecting ‘LO’, ‘MED’, and ‘HI’ from the fan intensity selector on the climate control popup.

myQ Connected Garage myQ Connected Garage door openers are now supported.Monitor and control your garage door remotely using your vehicle’s touchscreen. To set up, tap Controls > Locks > myQ Connected Garage > Link Account, and follow the instructions.

Auto Turn Signals Turn signals can automatically deactivate upon completing a lane change, fork, or merge. Tap Controls > Lights > Auto Turn Signals.

Confirm Phone Call Transfer Active phone calls from a mobile device connected to the vehicle via Bluetooth will now request confirmation before transferring audio to the vehicle.

Contact Lookup Search for contacts from a connected Bluetooth device. To access, tap the Application Launcher > Phone > Contacts > Search icon.

Media Controls Improvements Media controls are closer to the driver for easy access. Swipe up to access ‘Recents & Favorites’ and ‘Sources’. Swipe left or right to also access trips and tire pressure information.

Emissions Testing Mode via Mobile App Emission Testing Mode can now be used from the Mobile App. Long press any quick controls icon from the home screen and drag the ‘Fart’ icon to the top row. Note: This feature requires Mobile App versions 4.15.0+

Always Rainbows Allow your driving visualization to show Rainbow Road when Autopilot is active. To enable, tap the Application Launcher > Toybox> Rainbow Road > Always Rainbows.