Ford adds third shift to ramp production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup

Ford Motor has added a third shift at its Detroit assembly plant, where the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is produced as it looks to raise output.

Ford boosts production of electric F-150 Lightning

Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning last year as the automaker ventured into a new era of automobiles, converting its best-selling truck into a fully-electric EV powerhouse.

Before the end of the year, the Lightning EV pickup had over 200,000 reservations, or around three years of backlog.

Demand continues building for the best-selling electric truck in America as Ford works through its backlog. Through November, Ford has sold 13,258 EV pickups year-to-date.

Ford initially planned to build a second facility near its Rouge facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to produce around 40,000 Lightning EVs annually. However, the overwhelming early demand pushed Ford to expand the factory by about 78,000 sq. ft. instead to streamline production and boost output.

The automaker looks to raise output again as competition in the EV market continues growing. Ford said it has added a third shift at its Rouge electric vehicle center, adding roughly 250 employees to increase production of the Lightning pickup.

Ford’s facility is now running seven days a week with crews alternating 10-hour shifts. The additional shift comes as Ford strives to reach 150,000 units annual capacity by fall 2023.

Corey Williams, plant manager at the Rouge facility, says Ford is on track to hit that threshold even with an expansion taking place.

Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan facility

Electrek’s Take

Ford is currently the number two EV maker in the US, but the company’s CEO, Jim Farley, has made it well known they are aiming for first.

The automaker revealed last week that about two third’s of its dealers enrolled in its Model e program to sell electric vehicles and streamline the consumer experience while also creating one of the nation’s largest DC fast charging networks.

Ford plans to hit an overall run rate of two million across its EV lineup by 2026, and the Lightning electric pickup truck is slated to play a significant role in getting there.