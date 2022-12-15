Ford increases F-150 Lightning price, now starts at $56,000

Ford has increased the price of the base F-150 Lightning. The electric pickup truck now starts at $56,000 – more than $15,000 over its original pricing.

When Ford announced pricing for the F-150 Lightning, it surprised many with a starting price of $40,000. It appears to aim to compete with Tesla’s Cybertruck base price announced a few years prior.

However, the price didn’t last long.

In August, Ford increased the price of all the models by $6,000 to $8,000.

Then again, just a few months ago in October, Ford increased the base price of the F-150 Lightning to $52,000 this time.

Now Ford has again decided to raise the base price of the F-150 Lightning. It now starts at $55,974, according to an update on its online configurator:

The base price of the Ford F-150 Lightning has gone up $16,000, or 40%, since the electric pickup truck’s launch.

We contacted Ford about the price increase and will provide an update if we get a comment.

Interestingly, the prices of the other versions of the F-150 Lightning haven’t increased with this update. The cheapest way to get a Lightning with the longer-range extended battery pack is still the XLT, starting at $81,000.

The price increase to the base version comes as the automaker is expected to significantly ramp up production of the electric pickup truck in the new year.

Earlier this week, we reported on Ford adding a third shift at its Detroit assembly plant, where the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is produced.

Through November, Ford has sold 13,258 Lightning pickups year-to-date, which is not as many as we thought in 2022, but the first year of production is always difficult.

2023 should be a much bigger year for the Lightning. Ford has talked about producing 150,000 electric pickup trucks next year.

You can check with your local dealers for Ford F-150 Lightning inventory to see if you can find a deal.