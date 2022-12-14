Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America.

Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.

The automaker is challenging the J1772/CCS combo connector, which has been adopted by virtually all other automakers selling vehicles in North America, in the hope that its sleeker and more powerful design will win by force of sheer numbers.

Tesla dominates the EV market in America to such a degree that even though all other automakers currently selling EVs on the market are using the J1772/CCS connector, there are still more EVs in North America using the Tesla connector, now known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

Following the opening of the connector, Tesla has been making some moves to push its charging station – also known as Tesla Wall Connector.

For example, Tesla started selling its Wall Connector at Best Buy last month instead of only through its own website.

The Tesla Wall Connector was already cheap for a 48 amp, level 2 home charging station at $400, but today Tesla dropped the price to $350 on its website.

At $350, it makes it the cheapest option for a quality 48 amp charger with wifi connectivity.

For comparison, JuiceBox’s 40-amp charger is $700:

It’s not clear if the $350 price is temporary because the price has also gone down on Best Buy, but it says that it is with a $50 discount that ends in six hours from the time of publishing.

Tesla is also selling its Wall Connector with a J1772 connector, but the price has stayed the same at $550.

The charging station with the J1772 connector is believed to be more expensive due to licensing fees for that type of connector.