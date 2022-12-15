Kia’s ultra-fast-charging EV6 GT costs half the price of Porsche GTS and will beat it in a race

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Dec 15 2022 — 2:51 pm PT
Kia-EV6-GT-Porsche-3

Kia changed many perceptions with the release of its high-performance EV6 GT electric crossover. But how does it stack up against Porsche’s electric sports car, the Taycan GTS?

Kia is charging into the new EV era with its fastest production vehicle yet – the 576 hp EV6 GT. The South Korean automaker unveiled its powerful EV in August, touting it as a “new high-performance benchmark in the crossover segment” with a 0 to 60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds.

The EV6 GT is powered by a dual motor, all-wheel-drive layout based on Hyundai’s Electric Globular Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same used for the IONIQ 5. The 77.4 kWh battery pack powers the front 160kW motor in combination with a 270kW rear-mounted motor for an output of 576hp and 546 lb-ft of torque.

To back up its claims, Kia put its EV6 GT up against a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD, out-accelerating them off the line.

Meanwhile, one of its best features also has to do with speed – charging speed, that is. The EV6 GT features 800V ultra-fast DC charging capabilities, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

On the other hand, Porsche has had its own success venturing into the electric era with its luxury Taycan EV. The German automaker carried its legendary Gran Turismo Sport (GTS) into the future, releasing a Taycan GTS. How does Kia’s EV6 GT stack up against the Porsche Taycan GTS?

Porsche Taycan GTS
Kia-EV6-GT-Porsche
Kia EV6 GT

Kia EV6 GT vs Porsche Taycan GTS

Kia’s EV6 GT high-performance crossover is a head-turner, but can it outperform the Porsche Taycan GTS? Let’s take a look at the specs.

0 to 60 mphMax
HP		Max
Torque
(lb-ft)		RangeStarting
Price
Kia EV6 GT3.4576546206$61,400
Porsche Taycan GTS3.5590626246$134,100
Kia EV6 GT vs Porsche Taycan GTS

At first glance, you would think the Porsche would win with more horsepower and max torque, but the EV6 GT just edges out the Taycan in 0 to 60 mph acceleration.

However, a big thing to note is that the Kia EV6 GT only gets 206 miles EPA range, which is much lower than the Taycan. Still, for half the cost, Kia’s EV6 GT looks to be an entry-level “sports” EV that can keep up with the best. Kia’s electric crossover beats the Tesla Model Y Performance and Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance with a lower price point.

Watch the Kia EV6 GT take on a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race.

Electrek’s Take

The auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles has allowed automakers to reinvent themselves, and Kia is doing just that. The EV6 GT is Kia’s fastest production car yet, and it’s fully electric. Imagine what the South Korean automaker can do over the next few years.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the Porsche Taycan, and the GTS performance is top-notch. However, for half the price, I might just consider the EV6 GT.

What do you guys think? Leave us your thoughts in the comments below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

kia

kia
Kia EV6

Kia EV6

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising