Kia’s ultra-fast-charging EV6 GT costs half the price of Porsche GTS and will beat it in a race

Kia changed many perceptions with the release of its high-performance EV6 GT electric crossover. But how does it stack up against Porsche’s electric sports car, the Taycan GTS?

Kia is charging into the new EV era with its fastest production vehicle yet – the 576 hp EV6 GT. The South Korean automaker unveiled its powerful EV in August, touting it as a “new high-performance benchmark in the crossover segment” with a 0 to 60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds.

The EV6 GT is powered by a dual motor, all-wheel-drive layout based on Hyundai’s Electric Globular Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same used for the IONIQ 5. The 77.4 kWh battery pack powers the front 160kW motor in combination with a 270kW rear-mounted motor for an output of 576hp and 546 lb-ft of torque.

To back up its claims, Kia put its EV6 GT up against a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD, out-accelerating them off the line.

Meanwhile, one of its best features also has to do with speed – charging speed, that is. The EV6 GT features 800V ultra-fast DC charging capabilities, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

On the other hand, Porsche has had its own success venturing into the electric era with its luxury Taycan EV. The German automaker carried its legendary Gran Turismo Sport (GTS) into the future, releasing a Taycan GTS. How does Kia’s EV6 GT stack up against the Porsche Taycan GTS?

Porsche Taycan GTS Kia EV6 GT

Kia EV6 GT vs Porsche Taycan GTS

Kia’s EV6 GT high-performance crossover is a head-turner, but can it outperform the Porsche Taycan GTS? Let’s take a look at the specs.

0 to 60 mph Max

HP Max

Torque

(lb-ft) Range Starting

Price Kia EV6 GT 3.4 576 546 206 $61,400 Porsche Taycan GTS 3.5 590 626 246 $134,100 Kia EV6 GT vs Porsche Taycan GTS

At first glance, you would think the Porsche would win with more horsepower and max torque, but the EV6 GT just edges out the Taycan in 0 to 60 mph acceleration.

However, a big thing to note is that the Kia EV6 GT only gets 206 miles EPA range, which is much lower than the Taycan. Still, for half the cost, Kia’s EV6 GT looks to be an entry-level “sports” EV that can keep up with the best. Kia’s electric crossover beats the Tesla Model Y Performance and Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance with a lower price point.

Watch the Kia EV6 GT take on a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race.

Electrek’s Take

The auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles has allowed automakers to reinvent themselves, and Kia is doing just that. The EV6 GT is Kia’s fastest production car yet, and it’s fully electric. Imagine what the South Korean automaker can do over the next few years.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the Porsche Taycan, and the GTS performance is top-notch. However, for half the price, I might just consider the EV6 GT.

What do you guys think? Leave us your thoughts in the comments below.