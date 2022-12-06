Pick up Renogy’s 100W solar panel and 10A PWM charge controller for $113 in today’s New Green Deals

Whether you’re looking to convert your RV or shed over to solar, today’s New Green Deal is a great choice. Combining Renogy’s 100W solar panel with a 10A PWM charge controller, today’s discount falls to just $113 at Amazon, marking the best price that we’ve seen in months. Ready to deliver up to 400Wh of charge per day with only four hours of sunlight, this kit is also quite efficient while also being budget-focused. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Start your off-grid transition with this solar combo kit

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100W Solar Panel with 10A PWM Charge Controller for $112.99 shipped. Down from $130, this 13% discount amounts to the largest price drop that we’ve seen since July. With the ability to output up to 400Wh per day with just four hours of sunlight availability, this solar panel is perfect for applications like RVs, campers, or even sheds. It has the ability to withstand up to 2400Pa wind and up to 5400Pa of snow loads, making it a great choice all around for your setup. Included in the package alongside the 100W solar panel is a 10A PWM Wanderer solar charge controller that uses efficient PWM charging in order to “increase battery life and improve system performance.” There’s also a pre-drilled mount with plug-and-play cables to make setting up the solar panel a simple task.

Jetson’s Knight electric scooter with over 15 miles of range falls to new $339 low at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Jetson Knight Electric Scooter for $338.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal rate of $500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $51 below the previous best price at Amazon. This electric scooter is designed to be easy to take with you from place to place as you travel throughout the city. It can collapse to make it simple to pick up, and also store when you arrive at a destination. The 350W motor can propel the scooter up to 15.5MPH and even lets it climb hills up to 15 degrees. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 16 miles on a single charge as well, which is more than enough for getting around the city once you park somewhere, or even traveling to work or the store. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil will be required for this scooter to function. Keep reading for more.

Save $650 on Segway’s Ninebot electric GoKart PRO at its second-best price of $1,650

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart PRO for $1,650 shipped. Normally fetching $2,300, you’re looking at the second-best price to date following a $650 discount. This is $50 under our previous mention and delivering a notable chance to save for unwrapping some electric kart action come Christmas. Geared for riders weighing up to 220 pounds, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun.

On the more affordable front of putting some gokart action underneath the Christmas tree, Amazon is also marking down the Segway Ninebot S GoKart kit to $1,239.97. This package is down to one of the best prices ever from its usual $1,550 price tag and arrives with $310 in savings attached. It isn’t going to be quite as capable of a cruising machine as the Pro version above, but can handle hitting 10 MPH top speeds with a 13.7-mile range. This Ninebot S model is geared towards riders up to 220 pounds, and can also convert between the four- and two-wheeled configurations.

