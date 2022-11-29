Penske takes delivery of electric Freightliner eCascadia semi trucks

Penske Truck Leasing yesterday took delivery of two battery electric production model Freightliner eCascadia semi trucks from Daimler Truck North America. Have a look.

Penske has been an early adopter of battery electric commercial vehicles and has also invested in testing, maintaining, and building out charging infrastructure. The company has been testing in real-world conditions across its leasing, rental, and logistics fleets in a variety of industries.

German car maker Daimler is also one of the world’s largest truck makers. In 2018, it unveiled the eCascadia, a class 8 electric semi truck. In that time, Penske Truck Leasing and Daimler have collaborated on testing and introducing electric vehicles to customers, including the eCascadia, which officially launched in North America in May 2022.

David Carson, senior vice president of sales and marketing of Daimler Trucking North America, said:

As a long-term, trusted partner in our electrification journey, Penske played an integral role in shaping the eCascadia to what is now available to all customers and making our highways a safer and cleaner place for us and generations to come.

Daimler says the eCascadia has a standard range of up to 155 miles and a single-drive long range of 230 miles. It can charge up to 80% in around 90 minutes, and its charging power is up to 180 kW with single port charging, and up to 270 kW with dual port charging.

The tandem drive is 425 HP (317 kW) or 470 HP (350 kW), and the single drive is 320 HP (240 kW) or 395 HP (296 kW).

You can check out the eCascadia’s video brochure here:

Photo: Penske

