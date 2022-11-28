Mercedes’ $1,200 EV update cuts 0-60 times by a second, but only in one market

Mercedes-Benz has begun rolling out an EV update subscription to EQ owners that can boost 0-60 mph acceleration as much as an entire second. The $1,200 annual subscription, however, has not been homologated for sale in the EU just yet. As a result, EQS or EQE owners closest to Mercedes-Benz’s home country of Germany cannot yet take advantage of the update.

As a legacy automaker, Mercedes-Benz has been taking longer strides than many when it comes to the electrification of its vehicle lineup. After beginning deliveries of the EQS sedan last year, Mercedes has followed up with a smaller EV sedan called the EQE, in which we saw the official pricing update earlier this month.

Furthermore, Mercedes has announced SUV versions of both sedans to be built in the US at its facility in Alabama. These four EV models are joined by a friendlier priced EQB SUV in the US as well as upcoming AMG versions of several of the EQ vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz EV’s being delivered all come capable of over-the-air (OTA) updates, allowing for easier upgrades to a model’s software like navigation and infotainment. Most recently, however, Mercedes-Benz is using its EV update capabilities to provide a la carte performance options to current owners, similar to paywalls other German automakers like BMW already have in place.

Tesla sells an “Acceleration Boost” upgrade to current owners for an additional $2,000, unlocking a given EV’s full potential. Very soon, Mercedes-Benz will offer a similar $1,200 annual subscription brilliantly named “Acceleration Increase,” but the update is only available to US EV owners so far.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

According to the Mercedes-Benz landing page for the new Acceleration Increase subscription, fine turning of the EQ model’s motors can increase their maximum output 20-24% in addition to added torque.

According to Automotive News Europe, the update will launch in the US only to begin and has the ability to cut 0-60 mph acceleration times by an entire second in the EQS and EQE sedans. SUV versions should also see performance improvements. According to a spokesperson for the German automaker, however, European customers will not have access to the EV update because Mercedes has yet to homologate it for sale in that region.

Circling back to those lucky US consumers, the spokesperson also said the EV acceleration update will begin as an annual subscription, but will eventually be sold as a permanent add-on. The price for permanent access to improved acceleration has yet to be determined… or at least shared publicly.

Mercedes-Benz had not shared if and when the Acceleration Increase will make its way to EQ owners in the EU, but US drivers should be seeing the available upgrade purchase soon.