Quick Charge Podcast: November 23, 2022

- Tesla (TSLA) gets strong Wall Street backing, stopping the stock’s free fall
- Tesla’s next Gigafactory in Asia could be in South Korea
- Aptera says it will use Tesla’s charge connector in its solar electric car
- GM reveals Chevy FNR-XE concept in China as one of 15 EVs set to debut by 2025
- Caterpillar (CAT) advances sustainable mining with first battery electric 793 large truck
- The US’s largest solar provider reveals its fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings
- Genesis GV60 AWD Performance review, quirky tech, speed and luxury
