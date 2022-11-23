Tesla (TSLA) gets strong Wall Street backing, stopping the stock’s free fall

 | Nov 23 2022 — 8:00 am PT
Tesla (TSLA) montreal

Tesla (TSLA) is getting help from Wall Street with several analysts pointing to the stock now being at a buying opportunity level, which is helping to stop the bleeding.

As we reported on Monday, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock is taking a beating, and investors are asking the board to help with a share buyback program.

Investors started a petition to ask Tesla’s board to approve a share buyback program, and it now has over 5,000 signatures. There’s a chance that it could happen since Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last month that the board was considering a $5 to $10 billion share buyback program.

This would only be a small help, though, considering that Tesla has erased nearly $500 billion in market capitalization over the last three months.

But until the board decides on a buyback program, Tesla investors have to rely on another ally to help the stock: Wall Street. With the drop in stock price, several Wall Street analysts have issued notes to clients signaling that the stock is entering buying opportunity levels.

Adam Jonas, a Morgan Stanley analyst covering Tesla, sees almost 100% upside to Tesla’s stock at this price. He wrote in a new note to clients:

In a slowing economic environment, we believe Tesla’s ‘gap to competition’ can potentially widen, particularly as EV prices pivot from inflationary to deflationary. With respect to the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) we believe Tesla is by far the best positioned OEM in terms of potential eligibility for consumer tax credits (up to $7,500/unit) and for Section 45x production credits (up to $45/KWh). The current price offers approximately 100% potential upside to our $330 price target which is the highest upside to target we have seen from Tesla in over 5 years.

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli also changed his tune on Tesla following the stock price decrease.

Michaeli upgraded Citi’s rating on Tesla’s stock to neutral, as he noted it now trades for an attractive near-term risk/reward profile.

Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities also came out with a new note on Tesla today with expectations for a strong Q4 with what he believes could be as many as 450,000 deliveries, which would be a major new record for Tesla.

Ives maintains a $250 price target on Tesla’s stock – representing a significant upside.

Tesla’s stock (TSLA) is up more than 5% this morning following the notes from the three Wall Street analysts.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
TSLA stock

TSLA stock

Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert