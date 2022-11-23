GM reveals Chevy FNR-XE concept in China as one of 15 EVs set to debut by 2025

At General Motors China Tech Day 2022, the automaker reiterated its plans to accelerate the company’s EV rollout with at least 15 new Ultium-based models set to debut in the region. GM also unveiled the Chevrolet FNR-XE concept, previewing GM’s new generation of connected, intelligent EVs.

GM’s CEO Mary Barra explained to investors last week she expected the company to turn a profit on its electric vehicles in 2025.

As the automaker expands production capabilities, GM is planning to build an “EV for everyone,” including models in all popular segments (SUVs, pickup trucks, crossovers, luxury, etc.).

To make it possible, GM revealed its next-generation Ultium EV platform, or what the automaker calls “the heartbeat of its electric future,” in 2020. In 2021, GM introduced the technology in China through its SAIC-GM joint venture.

GM is already delivering EVs in China riding on the platform, with deliveries of the Cadillac Lyriq starting in September. The platform is being used to power everything from the GMC Hummer EV to the Chevy Silverado EV in the US. More recently, images and details of Buick’s first Ultium-based EV in China were released earlier this week as the brand gears up for an all-electric future.

Chevrolet FNR-XE concept/Source: 9Carthai

GM to launch 15 EVs in China by 2025

In Shanghai, GM announced it will be rolling out over 15 EVs in China by 2025 as sales of zero-emission vehicles continue soaring.

According to the latest information from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) continues rising steadily, reaching a new record in November.

To keep up with the soaring demand, through its joint venture, GM plans to have two Ultium plants, one in Shanghai and the other in Wuhan, that will significantly boost production.

GM’s Barra stated at the event:

With our disruptive technologies coming to life, we are seeing the most profound and immense transformation ever in the automotive industry. GM is determined to lead the transformation and ultimately create a better, safer, and more sustainable world for our customers and generations to come.

To add to the excitement, GM unveiled the Ultium-powered Chevrolet FNR-XE concept, which the automaker claims represents the company’s “significant next step toward a greener future.”

GM expects to officially announce Buick’s first Ultium-based model by the end of this year, with deliveries possible in 2023.