Quick Charge Podcast: November 22, 2022

- Tesla (TSLA) is taking a beating; investors ask board to stop the bleeding
- Tesla tries to quash rumor of low demand in China
- Tesla now has 40,000 Superchargers around the world
- Tesla Cybertruck reaches 1.5 million pre-orders – Can it live up to the hype?
- Tesla Megapack project becomes Europe’s biggest battery
- Tesla Referral Program gets revamp – but still only for solar, so far
- Ford unveils E-Tourneo customizable MPV with Pro Power, deliciously close to eRV
- Watch exactly how Fisker’s Ocean electric SUV is built in under 3 minutes
- LG Chem is going to build a $3B EV battery cathode factory – the largest in the US
- First off-grid solar-powered EV charger deployed in Puerto Rico in wake of rising natural disasters
- Mazda raises EV sales target to 40% by 2030, invests $11B to accelerate transition
