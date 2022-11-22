Ford unveils E-Tourneo customizable MPV with Pro Power, deliciously close to eRV

The fully electric Ford E-Tourneo custom multipurpose vehicle (MPV) is set to make its grand appearance by 2024 as one of four new electric Ford Pro models debuting in Europe. Ford’s new flagship MPV is about as close to an eRV as it gets, with flexible seating, advanced technology, and enhanced performance, making it perfect for both business and personal use.

Ford has been the best-selling commercial vehicle maker in Europe for seven consecutive years and is carrying its leadership into the future with new advanced electric solutions that can fit any lifestyle.

In September, Ford revealed details behind the E-Transit custom, taking Europe’s leading commercial van and “improving it in every single way” to tackle all business needs.

Ford Pro, the automaker’s commercial unit, is adding to its electric van lineup with its new E-Tourneo Custom. The new E-Tourneo van “raises the bar” for MPVs with an advanced electric powertrain capable of up to 370 km range (around 230 miles).

The new electric van includes several advanced features, including flexible track-mounted rear seating, a panoramic sunroof, and a tilting steering wheel.

Ford says the vehicle’s design provides enhanced comfort levels with quiet electric propulsion and optimized chassis architecture which includes an independent rear suspension.

GM of Ford Pro Europe, Hans Shep, talks about the versatility behind the new electric Tourneo, stating:

Whether it’s an active family trip at the weekend or shuttling execs to the airport in style, comfort and refinement, E-Tourneo Custom’s all-electric powertrain, advanced connectivity, cutting-edge design and new luxury features make it a compelling choice.

He adds:

The Tourneo brand has always stood for space and versatility – now we’re extending the appeal to a new generation of discerning EV buyers seeking performance and comfort.

The flagship E-Tourneo comes fully loaded with Ford Pro software and services, such as end-to-end charging, management tools, and FORDLiive connected uptime system.

Ford electric E-Tourneo (Source: Ford)

Ford E-Tourneo details and specifications

Ford’s new flagship E-Tourneo van uses the same battery cell tech as the wildly popular F-150 Lightning truck with a 74 kWh usable battery and 160 kW electric motor.

With an onboard 11 kW three-phase AC charger, the E-Tourneo can be fully charged in under eight hours or 15% to 80% in 41 minutes using a 125 kW DC fast charger. In fact, Ford claims in lab testing that the DC fast charger added 38 km (23.6 miles) range in five minutes.

For all your business and personal needs, the electric van offers a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs).

Like the E-Transit custom, the E-Tourneo can power a workstation, camping equipment, or anything else that requires electricity off-grid with up to 2.3 kW Pro Power Onboard technology.

With tracked seating, users can easily move the seats for added room or remove them completely for maximum comfort and versatility.

Drivers can choose from different model options, including Active, Sport, or the long-range Titanium X. For the adventurous, Ford’s E-Tourneo doubles as a mobile living room and workspace.

Electrek’s Take

Ford’s new electric van is about as close as it gets to an eRV, with flexible seating in the cabin and added functionality. The E-Tourneo is the perfect solution for businesses and those looking to get a little more out of their outdoor adventures.

The new electric van will have some competition in the market, with Mercedes unveiling its EQV in January and Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz.