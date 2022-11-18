WORX cert. refurb. 80V backpack blower clears leaves and snow for $315 (Orig. $699) in New Green Deals

Most electric blowers sit in your hand and can get heavy over time. Well, the WORX backpack blower is 80V thanks to its utilization of four 20V batteries, but it won’t weigh you down as it rests on your shoulders and back. With a variable speed trigger and up to 800 CFM of airflow, you’ll find that it’s on sale in certified refurbished condition for $315, which is quite the drop from its $699 original price or $599 going rate in new condition. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Clear leaves or show with a WORX 80V backpack blower

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its certified refurbished Nitro 80V Brushless Backpack Blower for $314.85 shipped. For comparison, in new condition right now this blower goes for $599 at Amazon and it originally retailed for $699. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to run on four of the WORX 20V batteries (all four of which are included), this blower delivers ample power to your yard work this fall or winter. There’s a variable speed trigger as well as a turbo button to deliver additional power to your cleaning kit. The motor is brushless as well which means that it can deliver a longer runtime before it fails. You’ll find two air intakes as well for greater air volume output, and the sonic turbine technology can deliver up to 800 CFM of airflow. Being a backpack-style blower also means that it’ll be easier to use overall, as the bulk of the weight is on your back and shoulders, not on your arm. Plus, all of the batteries work with your existing WORX 20V, 40V, or 80V tools, making the entire gas- and oil-free kit even more versatile. Ships with a 2-year warranty.

ONYX LZR e-bikes see exclusive first post-launch discount at up to $560 off from $1,839

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers an exclusive 20% discount on the latest ONYX LZR e-bike lineup. There’s up to $560 in savings available and pricing starts at $1,839 when you use the code TOYS20 at checkout. The more powerful 900W ONYX LZR is discounted to $2,329.20 with the sale, saving you the most today at $560 off. Launching back in August for $2,799, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked as it was on sale for $2,000 when pre-orders were live, making this the first post-launch sale.

The 900W ONYX LZR features up to 70 miles of range depending on what mode you choose before it’s time to plug back in. It can hit speeds of up to 28 MPH in pedal assist mode as well, which is quite fast all things considered. However, the one thing to keep in mind is that with a 70-mile range battery it’ll take up to seven hours to charge it at 2A, meaning you should likely plug it in overnight to have enough power to ride the next day.

Of course, the ONYX LZR e-bikes require no gas or oil to function, making them a solid choice for your green commuting needs. Plus, it can be nice to get some fresh air when riding to or from work, heading to the store, or just driving over to a friend’s house. All-in-all, these e-bikes are a fantastic choice for traversing the city at all times of the year. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Jackery’s latest Explorer portable power stations now up to $420 off starting at $270

Amazon is now marking down Jackery portable power stations with Black Friday pricing rolling out a week before the festivities go live next week. Shipping is free for all. A top pick would have to be the latest flagship release to hit the lineup, with the new Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO falling to $1,679 after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $2,099, today’s offer is only the second discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at $420 off. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion through the end of the year to power heaters and the like, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station has you covered.

ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats arrive at Black Friday prices early from $159 (Save $31)

Amazon is now offering the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat for $219 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re not only looking at a rare chance to save in the first place, but also a $31 discount and an arrival at the expected Black Friday 2022 price. This is one of the best discounts so far and comes within $5 of the all-time low. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $159 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to match the all-time low last set over a month ago. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable this fall and into winter.

