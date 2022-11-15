Sun Joe’s 24V cordless blower kit makes leaf cleanup easy at $35 in New Green Deals

Leaves in the yard can be a pain. While some are content to leave them there, others want to clean them up and either put them in a compose pile or just get rid of them. No matter what camp you fall into, the Sun Joe 24V cordless jet blower kit will make cleanup a breeze. Using no gas or oil, it’s powered by a 24V battery and delivers winds up to 100 MPH and as much as 280 CFM of airflow, all for just $35. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Make cleaning leaves a breeze with this electric blower

Walmart is offering the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower Kit for $35 shipped. Down from $60 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best price at Amazon by $13. Designed to make cleaning the yard easier, this cordless blower is powered by a 24V lithium-ion battery, which means you won’t use a single drop of gas or oil for it to functions. It has the ability to move air at up to 100 MPH and as much as 280 cubic feet per minute, making yard work a breeze. Whether you’re wanting to clean up leaves, blow of sidewalks, or do anything else that might need a sturdy gust of wind. Plus, it’s part of the Sun Joe 24V ecosystem so any existing batteries you have for the lineup will work with this blower as well.

ONYX LZR e-bikes see exclusive first post-launch discount at up to $560 off from $1,839

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers an exclusive 20% discount on the latest ONYX LZR e-bike lineup. There’s up to $560 in savings available and pricing starts at $1,839 when you use the code TOYS20 at checkout. The more powerful 900W ONYX LZR is discounted to $2,329.20 with the sale, saving you the most today at $560 off. Launching back in August for $2,799, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked as it was on sale for $2,000 when pre-orders were live, making this the first post-launch sale.

The 900W ONYX LZR features up to 70 miles of range depending on what mode you choose before it’s time to plug back in. It can hit speeds of up to 28 MPH in pedal assist mode as well, which is quite fast all things considered. However, the one thing to keep in mind is that with a 70-mile range battery it’ll take up to seven hours to charge it at 2A, meaning you should likely plug it in overnight to have enough power to ride the next day.

Of course, the ONYX LZR e-bikes require no gas or oil to function, making them a solid choice for your green commuting needs. Plus, it can be nice to get some fresh air when riding to or from work, heading to the store, or just driving over to a friend’s house. All-in-all, these e-bikes are a fantastic choice for traversing the city at all times of the year. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Anker’s latest portable power stations now on sale from $200 with up to $300 pre-winter deals

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its portable power stations to get in some last-minute fall camping trips or power the tailgate through colder weather. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the new Anker 1,024Wh PowerHouse Power Station marked down to $799.99 with the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer is now undercutting our previous mention by $100 in order to land at a new all-time low. You can also save on this bundle package with two 100W solar panels at $300 off for a true off-grid setup and another all-time low.

Anker’s recently-released power station arrives with one of the more capable internal batteries on the market thanks to 1,024Wh of reliable LiFePO4 energy for bringing on trips or just having around for some added peace of mind. For actually putting that power to use, you’ll find six AC outlets as well as three 100W USB-C PD ports, a pair of USB-A slots, and a car socket.

