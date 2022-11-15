Lucid Motors begins Air Touring deliveries; Pure to follow this year

Less than two weeks after promising to unveil its full electric sedan lineup with the public, Lucid Motors has officially launched the Air Touring with the Air Pure to follow this year. Even as the lowest-tier version of Lucid’s flagship sedan, the Air Pure is promising 410 miles of range and 0-60 mph acceleration in under four seconds. Delicious.

Lucid Motors ($LCID) continues to grow its recognition as a luxury EV brand one year removed from the first deliveries of its flagship Air sedan, beginning with the limited-run Dream Edition. That version was eventually followed by the Air Grand Touring, which already saw a Performance upgrade earlier this year.

From the first announcement of the Air, Lucid has promised four different variations in addition to the two above. This includes both Air Touring and Air Pure. While we were given initial pricing (which has since changed) and a few breadcrumbs spec-wise, most of the pertinent details of those last two versions have remained on the DL.

As the American automaker continues to bolster its EV production in Arizona, it’s finally sharing some exciting updates ahead of a busy week in Southern California for Automobility LA. Now, just hours before it officially shares a company update that will include a look at its upcoming Gravity SUV, Lucid has shared details of its last two versions of the Air – Touring and Pure. Have a look.

The Lucid Air Touring (top) and Air Pure (bottom) / Source: Lucid Motors

Touring deliveries begin, Air Pure will follow in two configs

Lucid Motors shared the latest details of its last two Air variations in a press release this morning, mere hours before it streams live during its anticipated “In the Air and Beyond” event. This will be the first time the public gets to see all versions of the Air in one room, including the tri motor Air Sapphire, which is promising a blistering 0-60 mph in 1.89 seconds. Lucid Group CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson spoke:

Performance. Range. Luxury. Technology. Design. It’s all here in the newly expanded Lucid Air model lineup as Air Pure and Air Touring – with their remarkably spacious interiors – take their place alongside Air Grand Touring, Grand Touring Performance, and the recently announced Air Sapphire. Air Touring matches the landmark 4.6 miles per kWh efficiency of the Grand Touring – albeit at a more affordable price point – an important incremental step to making ultra-efficient EVs more attainable.

The Air Touring arrives as a dual-motor, AWD EV that delivers 620 horsepower and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Its 18-module long-range battery pack helps deliver the kWh efficiency Rawlinson mentions, as well as an EPA estimated range of 425 miles. Inside the cabin (see below), the Air Touring features seating surfaces wrapped in Nappa full-grain, carbon-neutral, leather alongside recycled textiles and synthetics. Its wood accents are sustainably harvested and feature an open pore finish with minimal coating.

The Air Touring comes standard with a solid aluminum roof, but can be upgraded to the full glass canopy to match its Air predecessors. According to Lucid, the first customer delivery of the Air Touring has been completed and will be followed by Air Pure deliveries before year’s end.

Interior of the Lucid Air Touring / Source: Lucid Motors

Interior of the Lucid Air Pure

Lucid also shared that the Air Pure will come available in two different configurations, beginning with a dual-motor AWD drive option that will hit production at AMP-1 next month. A single motor RWD option will follow sometime next year, but that’s about all we know at this point.

Even as the “lowest-tier” version of the Air sedan, the AWD Pure will deliver 480 hp, 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds, and an EPA estimated range of 410 miles. It can also replenish 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes on a DC fast charger thanks to Lucid’s Wunderbox system, standard on all models.

Like the Touring version, the Lucid Air Pure will come standard with the aluminum roof, but without the option to upgrade to the glass canopy. You can see the difference between the two roofs in the images above. Although it offers the lowest performance of any of the other Lucid Airs, the Pure is still one of the best EVs in the industry on paper. Here’s how it stacks up against its siblings:

Source: Lucid Motors

Today marks the official launch of these next two versions of the Air, but this won’t be the only news we cover from Lucid Motors today. We will all have to tune in to its livestream event in a few hours to learn more about Air pricing and truly grasp the “Gravity” (wink wink) of its current EV lineup, in addition to what the automaker has in store for the future.

Speak soon.