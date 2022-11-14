Growing EV demand helps Volkswagen reach half a million ID deliveries one year early

As legacy automaker Volkswagen looks to electrify its entire lineup of vehicles over the next decade, it is touting accelerated progress today by reaching a milestone of 500,000 EV deliveries a year early. With ten new EV models planned for deliveries by 2026, Volkswagen is capitalizing off growing EV demand with hopes to further accelerate its electrification strategy around the globe.

Since announcing a decade-plus long strategy to completely phase out combustion vehicle sales, Volkswagen Group has continued to demonstrate progress in achieving its goals, despite recent supply chain constraints around the globe.

Last fall, we reported Volkswagen was expanding EV sales and deliveries at a staggering pace, reporting YOY growth well over 100%. This trend has continued through 2022 as BEV demand continues to soar alongside the number of all-electric VW models available.

As its EV deliveries continue to grow, some analysts have predicted that Volkswagen will eventually surpass market leader Tesla in sales as early as 2024. Now, just over two years after beginning deliveries of its ID.3 EV, Volkswagen has surpassed its 500,000 unit benchmark.

Volkswagen deliveries represent a growing EV appetite

The German automaker shared news of its latest accomplishment in a press release today, providing further evidence that consumers around the world are transitioning to EVs more quickly, whether those vehicles are donning the VW badge or not.

While there’s certainly a booming demand for zero-emissions vehicles around the globe, the VW name is one often being sought out by consumers. In addition to 500,000 deliveries already completed, Volkswagen is reporting another 135,000 EVs in the order bank – a 65% increase compared to 2021. VW board member for sales, marketing and after sales Imelda Labbé spoke:

Delivery of half a million ID.s confirms that the Volkswagen models are being well-received by our customers – all over the world. We are on the right track with our electric mobility campaign and our success story continues. Our focus is unchanged – we want to make Volkswagen the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility. We are doing our utmost to deliver the roughly 135,000 ID.s on order to our customers as quickly as possible. However, due to the persistently strained situation as regards the supply of parts we are repeatedly having to adjust production.

Like many automakers, Volkswagen has felt the affects of supply chain issues, inflation, and new terms in the US pertaining to federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Still, the automaker has pivoted its strategy, named a new CEO, and continues to work toward deliveries of ten new EVs by 2026. This will include an entry-level EV priced around $25,000 and the recently covered Aero B sedan.

Looking ahead, Volkswagen intends to only sell EVs in Europe by 2033 and have 50% of all sales and deliveries be electric in the US and China by that time as well. Its ID.4 SUV is currently being assembled in Chattanooga, Tennessee.