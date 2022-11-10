Tesla starts hiring for Cybertruck production

Tesla is starting to hire workers specifically for Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas, according to job listings seen by Electrek.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021. As the deadline was approaching, the automaker confirmed that production slipped to 2022.

CEO Elon Musk later said that Tesla was targeting a start of production for the electric pickup truck in “late 2022” at Gigafactory Texas. With the focus clearly on bringing the Model Y to production at the factory, and that being delayed as well, it appeared likely that the Cybertruck production timeline could also slip.

In March 2022, it was confirmed that Tesla aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023, and in June, Musk said that Tesla is aiming for production to start in mid-2023.

In its communications, Tesla has stuck to a mid-2023 timeline over the last few months, and it is starting to become more real than just words with actual production equipment specific to Cybertruck coming to Gigafactory Texas.

Now Electrek has even spotted the first job listings specific to Cybertruck production – confirming that Tesla is starting to hire for the electric pickup truck program in Texas.

Tesla currently has six job listings related to Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas. One is for someone to lead Cybertruck production, and the automaker just added five new listings for Cybertruck BIW:

BIW stands for Body in White, which is the step in the production process where the vehicle’s body is put together.

This is expected to be a challenge for Tesla when it comes to the Cybertruck since it has been designed with an exoskeleton stainless steel body, which is unlike the general method with a body frame with panels.

The company has ordered the world’s biggest casting machine in order to be able to build the electric pickup truck’s body, and since it’s a technology used on a new scale, Tesla is expected to have some kinks to iron out before moving to mass production.

Tesla wrote in the job description for Dimensional Engineer on the Cybertruck BIW team:

The Dimensional Engineer will work with Production Teams and report to the Dimensional Engineering Manager for BIW, Cybertruck. Working closely with Sustaining Engineering to understand, help define and ensure lines are following body accuracy, fit, gap and craftsmanship specs. From these Key indicators drive actions back to body lines.

Tesla is also still looking for a “Manufacturing Operations Leader” for the Cybertruck program.

The automaker wrote in the job description:

We’re looking for a highly motivated leader to build world-class teams and lead Cybertruck Operations at Gigafactory Texas. You will be responsible for meeting the production forecast and ensuring company goals are achieved. The ideal candidate will have a track record of significant achievements, tremendous drive, and a willingness to roll up their sleeves.

As we reported last week, Tesla is also still looking to hire an overall leader at Gigafactory Texas to oversee all manufacturing programs at the plant – more commonly referred to as a plant director.