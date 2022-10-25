Tesla’s new Cybertruck Giga Press is on its way

Fred Lambert

- Oct. 25th 2022 2:27 pm PT

0

Idra, the maker of Tesla’s large casting press, confirmed that it is now shipping Tesla’s Cybertruck Giga Press, which is going to be the new world’s largest press.

Earlier this year, Idra teased a new 9,000-pound Giga press that would take the prize as largest in the world. Considering Tesla’s relationship with Idra, it was rumored that the new machine would be for the automaker.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has since confirmed that the machine is going to be used for the Cybertruck body at Gigafactory Texas.

Today, the Italian casting expert announced that the giant Giga Press is packed and leaving for Tesla:

It’s one of the most critical pieces of manufacturing equipment that Tesla will need to bring the Cybertruck to production. Tesla is expected to use the massive machine to build the stainless steel body of the electric pickup truck.

Speaking about how massive of a machine we are talking about, here are five grown men standing inside the Giga Press platen:

This picture was shared by Idra after a visit from the North American Die Casting Association last week before they packed the machine.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the automaker is currently installing the Cybertruck production line:

We’re building a Cybertruck line here at Giga Texas.

It was a welcomed announcement for the many Cybertruck reservation holders who are tracking Tesla’s progress toward production after the vehicle program was delayed.

Tesla reiterated that it is aiming to start production in mid-2023, and Musk indicated that he should be driving a Beta Cybertruck prototype within the next few weeks.

Automakers are taking note of Tesla’s approach to casting.

Tesla’s investment in larger cast parts has been extremely successful so far. The automaker managed to produce the Model Y with a single rear body piece that replaced 70 different parts in the vehicle, and it is doing the same with the front underbody.

This greatly simplifies the manufacturing process and reduces costs.

Following the success of the integration of large casting technology, several other automakers are apparently looking to follow in Tesla’s footsteps.

Idra reported last year that half a dozen other automakers are currently in talks to adopt the technology, but it could take years before they can integrate it into any vehicle programs.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a starting price of $39,900. Higher-end models include a range of 500 miles on a single charge.

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger