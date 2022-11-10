Ford Lightning saves the morning after Hurricane Nicole knocks out power

No power? No problem. Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup has once again saved the day after Hurricane Nicole charged into Florida’s east coast, knocking power out for thousands of customers.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning is at it again, saving the day with its powerful backup energy capabilities.

After revealing the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning in 2021, customers began receiving their EV pickups in May this year. However, drivers soon realized that the truck had much more to offer than powerful instant torque and a smooth zero-emission ride.

Ford charged up its Lightning electric pickup truck with bidirectional charging and vehicle-to-home (V2H) capabilities, or what the automaker refers to as Intelligent Backup Power.

The Ford F-150 Lightning comes with up to 131 kWh of electric energy storage, enough to power an average home for up to 10 days, according to Ford.

At the same time, Ford’s Lightning comes loaded with Pro Power Onboard, essentially converting the EV pickup into a mobile generator with up to 9.6 kW of power spread throughout 11 plugs.

With these powerful, unique features, the Ford Lightning has been used to provide mobile power during a flood and also power home essentials during Hurricane Ian, which made landfall with over 155 mph winds.

They have even been used to make a movie set deep in the forest and charge up Remy Oktay’s electric plane for the first-ever EV recharged electric plane flight.

Now, as I sit here listening to the wind howl and rain smack against my window from Hurricane Nicole that made landfall last night, thousands more utility customers are without power. That being said, the Hurricane is proving to be no match for Ford F-150 Lightning owners.

Hurricane Nicole – no power this morning. But my wife needs her ☕️ and toasted muffin in the morning 🥰. Dale next door tapping the 🛻⚡️ too! ⁦@jimfarley98⁩ ⁦@tedcannis⁩ ⁦@WandaY_FordPro⁩ ⁦@FordPro⁩ ⁦@LyftGyft⁩ ⁦@mrlevine⁩ ⁦💕🛻⚡️ pic.twitter.com/V7rUFpWyZR — Bob Hathaway (@bobhathaway7) November 10, 2022 Bob Hathaway and his Ford F-150 Lightning

Bob Hathaway, from Cocoa Beach, Florida, just north of where Hurricane Nicole made landfall, woke up this morning with no power. However, he had a major issue, and it wasn’t having any lights – his wife needed her morning coffee (like most of us) and toasted muffin. Quickly thinking, he ran a few extension cords from the 240V outlet in his Ford electric truck’s bed and plugged in the coffee maker, toaster, and lamp, making the most of an unfortunate situation. Bob even let the neighbors tap in for energy.

We’ve reached out to Bob, but since his power is out, we have not heard back yet. We will keep you updated if we hear more.